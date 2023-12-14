Israel warns it will take “more than a few months” to eliminate Hamas

“It will take time.” Israeli operations to eliminate Hamas must continue “Just a few more months”Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday, December 14. “Hamas is a terrorist organization that has built over a decade to fight Israel and has built an underground and aerial infrastructure that is not easy to destroy.”He made the assertion when US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan visited Israel. Follow our live stream.

American visit to Israel. Jack Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, is expected in Jerusalem on Thursday and Friday to hold talks with Benjamin Netanyahu. It will mainly discuss the necessity of holding strikes “More surgery and more precision to reduce civilian casualties” in Gaza, according to the White House. Joe Biden spoke Indiscriminate bombing And a possibility “the itch” Western support for Israel.

About thirty people died after the attack. According to the Health Ministry of the Hamas administration, the Israeli army again carried out attacks against several towns in the Palestinian territory, killing at least 19 people. A raid in Jenin, a stronghold of the armed forces in the occupied West Bank, killed 11 people, the ministry added. These estimates should be taken with caution as they cannot be independently verified. Army on the Israeli side The south of the Gaza Strip reported the death of a soldier overnight, bringing the death toll to 116 since the start of the conflict.

Hamas is ready to discuss. In a televised address, Ismail Haniyeh, one of Hamas’ key leaders, said Wednesday that he was open to discussions. “Political path to ensure Palestinian right to an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital”. “Any arrangement in Gaza or on the Palestinian issue without Hamas or the resistance movements is an illusion.”He underlined the current political leader of the Islamic movement in Qatar.