Dozens of people were injured in an attack by Russian missiles in Qew on Wednesday, the worst impact in months on the capital and underscoring increasing pressure from Moscow, against which Ukraine is seeking help from the West. The Ukrainian capital has been on the defensive since the failure of its summer counteroffensive, especially as the West, led by the Americans, has delayed the level of political, military and financial aid to its allies.

Anti-aircraft defenses shot down ten ballistic missiles launched around 3 a.m. (local time), but debris fell on populated areas, including a children’s hospital. No casualties have been reported and the hospital center remains operational. On the other hand, 53 people were injured across the city, 20 of whom were hospitalized, including two children, the health ministry said. In addition, at least nine Russian Shahed drones were launched and shot down in Odessa on Tuesday evening.

Russia has not reported these attacks. But the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that aircraft, drones, missiles and artillery destroyed Ukrainian ammunition depots and drone construction sites at an unspecified date and in an unspecified location.