Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso announce formation of anti-jihadist armed forces

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso took another step in their rapprochement on Wednesday, March 6, by announcing the formation of a joint military force to fight jihadists who have been attacking them for years.

The announcement comes after the Alliance of Sahelian States (AES) withdrew from the Economic Community of African States after coups created by these countries led by military regimes. The West (ECOWAS) has threatened to intervene militarily after a July 26, 2023 coup in Niger that ousted elected President Mohamed Bassum. The military chiefs of the three countries announced a formation on Wednesday at a meeting in Niamey “joint force” Anti-jihadi.

This is “Joint Force of AES Nations (…) “We will act as soon as possible considering the security challenges in our space.”, in a press release issued at the end of the meeting, the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, General Moussa Salau Baramou stated. The limits and numbers of this power are not specified.

“With the combined efforts of our three countries, we are confident that we will succeed in creating an environment for shared security”, General Barmou assured. He asserted that the three armies had arrived “To develop a working concept” WHO “Help achieve safety and security objectives” In the vast territory of three countries.

In Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, which have faced persistent and deadly jihadist violence for years, civilian governments have been overthrown by successive military coups since 2020.

Reconciliation with Russia

The three countries, former French colonies, moved economically and militarily closer to new partners, including Russia, before reuniting within the AES with the ultimate goal of forming a federation, bypassing Paris. At the end of January, they also announced that they would withdraw from ECOWAS without adhering to the one-year deadline as provided for in the organization's speeches.

Their leaders, General Abdurahmane Diani (Niger), Colonel Azimi Koeda (Mali) and Captain Ibrahim Drare (Burkina), have repeatedly accused the organization of subservience to France. They also criticized him for not supporting them in their fight against al-Qaeda and Islamic State-affiliated jihadist groups, which continue to attack them, causing thousands of deaths and displacing millions.

After threatening to intervene militarily in Niger, ECOWAS recently reached out to the three military regimes and called in early February. “Reconciliation”. On February 24, it lifted the severe sanctions it had imposed on Niger to secure the release and reinstatement of ousted President Mohamed Bassoum after he abandoned doing so by force. All three regimes have indicated their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS “irreversible”.

After creating a joint military force, the next step was to leave the common CFA franc for the majority of French-speaking countries in West Africa and create a common currency for the AES.

“The currency is a step out [la] Colonization »General Tyani announced in early February. “Currency is a sign of sovereignty”He continued, and AES states “Recovery is underway [leur] Absolute Sovereignty”. “There is no question that our states are the cash cow of France”he said.

