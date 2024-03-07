China condemned the situation in Gaza as a “shame to civilization”.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated Beijing's invitation “Immediate Ceasefire” Between Israel and Hamas. “Today, in the 21st century, it is a human tragedy that this humanitarian catastrophe cannot be stopped, and more than that, it is a disgrace to civilization.”, the head of Chinese diplomacy announced during a press conference in Beijing on Thursday March 7. China has been calling for a ceasefire since Israel started a war in the Gaza Strip. Follow our live stream.

Difficult negotiations. International mediators continued their talks on Wednesday to secure a ceasefire agreement from Israel and Hamas in Gaza after a five-month war. The meeting in Cairo, the United States, Qatar and Egypt hopes to reach an accord before Ramadan in the devastated and besieged territory.

Rome sends UN food aid to Gaza Wants to integrate with companies. Italy announced on Wednesday that it will launch a “Food for Gaza” initiative next Monday.“Food for Gaza”), whose purpose is to coordinate food aid in the region with specialized UN agencies and the Red Cross. purpose”Facilitating access to food aid, alleviating people's suffering and guaranteeing food security in the Gaza Strip.”According to the Italian diplomatic chief.

UK tells Israel the situation “must change”. British Foreign Minister David Cameron expressed concern on Wednesday “Still (see) no progress on the ground” In Gaza. He specifically met Benny Gantz, a member of the Israeli War Cabinet. “We discussed efforts to secure a humanitarian pause to allow the hostages to return home safely and provide basic necessities to Gaza.”Said the former British Prime Minister.