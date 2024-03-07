According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the former Ukrainian commander, the popular General Valery Salushny, who was replaced by Oleksandr Chirsky in early February, has been appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom. “President approves Valery Zalushny's candidacy”, the ministry announced on Thursday, March 7. London is Q's main ally in its war against Russia. Follow our live stream.

Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet his Turkish counterpart in Istanbul on Friday. “The situation between Ukraine and Russia and recent contacts regarding the resumption of the safe corridor in the Black Sea”. According to the Turkish President's message published on the social network X, will be at the center of the meeting. In a separate statement, the Foreign Ministry noted that the meeting will be held at the Dolmabas Palace in Istanbul, where Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already received the presidency of Ukraine in July 2023.

Moscow believes Emmanuel Macron is increasing France's “involvement” in the conflict. The statement follows comments by the French president who has not ruled out sending Western troops there. Emmanuel Macron “He is committed to his policy of inflicting a strategic defeat on our country, and he continues to increase the level of direct involvement of France.” In the confrontation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday in a video broadcast by Russian journalist Telegram.

Emmanuel Macron confirms his “unwavering support” for Moldova. The French president confirmed Thursday “Unfailing Support” has “Independence, Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity” of Moldova, received his Moldovan counterpart Mia Sandu at the Elysée to conclude a security agreement between the two countries. The statement comes a week after Transnistrian separatists made the call “Security” Moscow maintains 1,500 soldiers in this area on the border with Ukraine. In a joint statement, Emmanuel Macron and Mia Sandu called on Russia “Withdraw its forces illegally stationed on Moldovan territory”.

French support for Kyiv “has no limits”, Emmanuel Macron tells party leaders. No, the President told party leaders on Thursday “There is“No limits on support for Ukraine”, according to two participants in a meeting organized by the head of state at Elysée. The meetings come ahead of a parliamentary vote and after the president raised the possibility of a military presence, which has reignited divisions ahead of European elections. Also, on Tuesday the Republicans will hold a debate in the assembly on the security agreement on Ukraine, while the RN has not yet decided on the question and will have to discuss it internally, according to information from France Télévisions.