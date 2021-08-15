In Thailand, several thousand people protested against the government in Bangkok

Hundreds of vehicles were jammed in some axes of central Bangkok on Sunday, August 15, demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister. Lillian Swanrumba / AFP

Several thousand protesters marched in a car or two-wheeler on Sunday, August 15, in Bangkok, Thailand, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-sa and increasing criticism of him for handling the crisis caused by the corona virus.

Hundreds of vehicles blocked some axes of the center of the Thai capital with a concert of horns, with many pedestrians on their way, saluting the authorities with three fingers as a sign of protest.

We demand the immediate resignation of Prayut Chan-o-sa. He does not have the ability to run this country. “One of the organizers close to Thaksin Shinawatra, the former prime minister of the current government, started Nottingham Saigua.

The article is reserved for our subscribers Read more Thailand: The Prime Minister is on the spot for the “catastrophic” management of the Govt-19 epidemic

At the end of the day, police used water cannons on protesters who hurled grenades at police. Other small meetings were held at the Pattaya and Chiang Mai seaside resorts in the north of the country.

The youth-led pro-democracy movement pushed tens of thousands of people into the streets in 2020 to oust the incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha and reform the monarchy. Previously a prohibited substance.

Three protesters were injured

The struggle has weakened in recent months due to restrictions associated with Govt-19 and legal action against dozens of protesters. But the movement has gained strength for a week, with almost daily demonstrations.

In trouble: the eruption of Govt-19, more than 20,000 new cases daily, Recession of the vaccine campaign And the economic impact of the restrictions (such as rising unemployment and the permanent closure of many businesses). “The government has made it clear that it does not want to take responsibility for all the losses (…) He must resign. “Knotwood Saigua was launched during the demonstration.

The article is reserved for our subscribers Read more Eight months after the start of the pro-democracy movement in Thailand, the authorities ended the “insurgency”.

Recent rallies have sparked clashes, with police using water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them. At least three protesters were injured Friday, one of whom sustained serious eye injuries.

Police, who have been accused of being too determined, said it was necessary to use force to maintain public order. “I emphasize that we rely on international standards.”National Police Chief Swat Jangjotsuk said on Sunday. “Meetings are banned in Bangkok because they could spread the disease”Mr. Jungyots also justified.

In the past month, more than 130 protesters have been arrested. Jangyotsuk said most of those pending trial have been released on bail.