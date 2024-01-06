January 6, 2024

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Kiev says it destroyed Russian air base in annexed Crimea

Rusty Knowles January 6, 2024 1 min read

7 a.m. A chance to look back on the events of the past few hours:

– Belgorod authorities have urged residents to evacuate and secure their windows. “As of today, we are ready to take you to Stary Oskol and Gupkin, where you will be in very comfortable conditions, in warm and safe rooms. You will stay there as long as necessary,” announced the governor of the Russian region. Bordering Ukraine and being targeted by intensifying Ukrainian bombing.

– The move by Russian officials in Belgorod is unprecedented for a major city in Russia and contrasts with the Kremlin, which has always strived to present an image of the nearly two-year-old invasion that the clashes will not directly affect daily life. and the defense of the Russians. This strategy went awry on December 30 when 25 people were killed along the border.

– Municipal authorities in Kiev have urged residents of the capital not to take part in mass events celebrating Ipasi this Saturday, as Vladimir Putin vowed to “intensify” Russian strikes against “military targets” in Ukraine.

– Ukraine last night released images of what it claimed to be a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile, which it said shot down ten examples during Tuesday's mass airstrikes using the US Patriot anti-aircraft system.

