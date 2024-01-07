3 inches long and capable of piercing a human fingernail. The largest specimen of the world's largest venomous spider has been discovered in Australia, the agency said. Associated Press.

“Hercules”, a 7.9cm long male member of the funnel-web spider genus, was found on Australia's central coast, about 80km north of Sydney, and returned to a wildlife park.

Usually, representatives of this species, considered the most poisonous spider in the world, are 1 to 5 cm long. Females are generally larger and more venomous than males.

According to the zoo, the world's only venom collection program has developed a serum that can kill an adult human in 90 minutes after a single bite.

Nail-piercing teeth

Equipped with fangs capable of piercing a human fingernail, the funnel web spider, however, is more often scary than bad. No deaths from bites of this species have been recorded in Australia since the park's anti-venom production program began in 1981.

However, Hercules' discovery is a boon to the park. “We're used to receiving donations of very large funnel web spiders at the park, but to get a male this big was like hitting the jackpot,” said Emma Denny, spider keeper at the Australian Reptile Park.

“Its venom production is enormous and incredibly valuable to the park's anti-venom program,” he added.

Located in the suburbs of Sydney

Funnel-web spiders are fortunately confined to woodlands and suburban gardens in Australia from Sydney, Australia's most populous city, to the coastal city of Newcastle in the north and the Blue Mountains in the west.

Last April, a 19-year-old Australian boy was saved by a park-made anti-venom after he was bitten in bed by a specimen. Once he recovered, the park gave him a tour of the Australian Reptile Park's Spider Department facilities. See also Russia announced on Tuesday morning that "local ceasefires" would begin