January 7, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

LIVE – War in Ukraine: 21 Russian bomber drones shot down by Kyiv last night

Rusty Knowles January 7, 2024 2 min read

7 a.m. A chance to look back on the events of the past few hours:

– At least eleven people, including five children, were killed yesterday during a Russian strike in and around Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. According to the governor of Donetsk region, the strike damaged six houses in Pokrovsk and one in Rivne, which housed a family of six. Emergency services say six people, including two children, may be trapped in the rubble of the two affected buildings.

– Elsewhere in Ukraine, an adult and two children were injured in shelling in the Kherson region in the south, one person was killed, another was killed and two others were injured in Toretsk near Baghmut, in Nikopol in the south, in the east. respective regional authorities.

– In Russian-occupied territories, two people were killed and several others injured by Ukrainian bombings on Makhivka and Korlivka in the east. Russia also claimed to have shot down four Ukrainian missiles aimed at Crimea.

– Authorities in the Russian city of Belgorod have canceled an Orthodox Christmas nighttime celebration after already extending the school holidays until January 19 and recommending the evacuation of residents. The unprecedented move for a major city in Russia is a blow to the ambitions of the Kremlin, which has always strived to give the image that the conflict does not directly affect the daily lives and security of Russians.

– Another thorn in the authorities' side, Russian women mobilized to fight in Ukraine in September 2022 on Vladimir Putin's orders took a symbolic act of protest by placing flowers at the foot of the Kremlin walls on Saturday. Flame of the Unknown Soldier.

See also  A large explosion rocked the port of Mohammadia, prompting residents to flee the area

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

'It's like hitting the jackpot': Largest specimen of world's most venomous spider discovered in Australia

January 7, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

“The risk of regional conflagration has never been more important,” says the French foreign minister

January 6, 2024 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Kiev says it destroyed Russian air base in annexed Crimea

January 6, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Storm Reed wins her first Emmy for her role in HBO's The Last of Us – Deadline

January 7, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

“The Dolomite Problem” – Scientists solve a 200-year-old geological mystery

January 7, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

UCLA's free fall reaches new depths with California's loss

January 7, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The popular Xbox game has become cross-platform

January 7, 2024 Len Houle