The destination has been described as “Europe's Caribbean”.

Malta may not be as popular as Greece or Spain. But its Mediterranean climate, spectacular landscapes and picturesque bays make the island an ideal destination, especially for sun seekers.

Malta's beaches are generally rocky, offering visitors breathtaking scenery along the island nation's coastline. However, some Maltese beaches are rated among the best in Europe for swimming.

this place” The Caribbean in the middle of Europe »

Located on the island of Comino, Ouludeniz Beach, also known as the Blue Lagoon, is one of Malta's jewels. This white sand beach shaped by cliffs attracts hundreds of tourists every summer.

The beautiful bay is described as “ Blue heaven », mentions the Birmingham Mail newspaper this Sunday January 7. In a review on Google, one tourist described Malta's Blue Lagoon as “The The Caribbean in the middle of Europe “.

” Beautiful beach, clear water, heaven on earth, warm sea, stalls where refreshments and drinks are available », the traveler wrote in his opinion about this wonderful Mediterranean coast.

The Blue Lagoon beach is very popular with tourists in summer. But in the low season, it is relatively quiet, giving its visitors more peace to better explore its secrets.

A natural swimming pool surrounded by two islands with turquoise and shallow water

Even if it comes in large quantities Tourists, Malta's Blue Lagoon is worth a visit and a must-see in this small European country. This place is often presented as a postcard landscape.

The beach is a one-of-a-kind natural swimming pool surrounded by two islands, with turquoise and shallow waters, perfect for learning to swim and dive. It is a favorite destination for water activities and an essential stop during your stay in Malta.

Besides swimming at this beach, visitors can take advantage of their stay to visit the island of Comino. Trekking on this island leads to isolated caves, steep trails, rocky cliffs, underwater caves…

Those who want to venture further can find another less crowded beach than the Blue Lagoon. It's one of Malta's most isolated beaches, Fom Ir-Rih, located at the bottom of a steep path from the small town of Bahrija in the north-west of the country.

