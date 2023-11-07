November 8, 2023

According to the Israeli Defense Minister, Israeli troops are “in the heart of Gaza City”.

Rusty Knowles November 8, 2023 2 min read

Israeli troops “in the heart of Gaza City”

The Israeli army is in central Gaza City, a Hamas stronghold in the Palestinian territories, and “tightens the rope”Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced during a televised press conference. “There are military forces in the center of Gaza City. They came from the north and the south. They entered into full coordination with ground, air and naval forces.he said.

He reiterated his call for Palestinian citizens to move to the southern Gaza Strip for their own safety, the day before the IDF withdrew. “window” Four hours for civilians to leave Gaza City. Israeli soldiers “Operate on foot with armored vehicles and tanks (…) They have a target from all directions: Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms”Minister announced.

“Let’s destroy Hamas. (…) Our forces are ready on all fronts.He said “Gaza is the biggest terrorist site ever built”. He also ruled out a pause in operations: There can be no humanitarian ceasefire without the return of hostages. »

Asked about the Israeli government’s plans for the Gaza Strip once the war ends, he responded. “Not Hamas or Israel” The enclave does not rule. “Everything else is possible”Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that Israel would remain “Security Responsibility” from the Gaza Strip indefinitely.

For his part, General Yaron Finkelman, head of the Southern Command of the Israeli Armed Forces, spoke. In a press release The purpose of the month-long fight “Strike at the Heart of Hamas’ Capabilities”. “For the first time in decades, the Israeli army is fighting in the heart of Gaza, the epicenter of terrorism. It’s a complex, difficult battle and, unfortunately, it comes with a high price.”He continued.

