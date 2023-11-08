October 2023 broke the record for warmest October

FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP October 2023 was the warmest October ever recorded on Earth. Another indication of the impact of climate change (chart showing the Rhône Glacier and its glacial lake in 2021).

Environment – Month after month, records follow each other with alarming regularity under the effect of climate change. Globally, October 2023 was the warmest October ever recorded on Earth, breaking the previous record from 2019, the European Copernicus Observatory announced this Wednesday, October 8. This year, June, July, August and September already records and so far 2023 1.43 degrees Celsius, 1850s-1900s, than the pre-industrial climate.

Last month, the average temperature on the surface of the globe was 15.38 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record by 0.4 degrees Celsius, according to Copernicus. an extraordinary” Exceptional » For global temperatures, laments the European Union project, it warns that logically 2023 should break the record for the hottest year ever recorded, which is currently set by 2016.

Because this trend continues even in the first days of November. This is especially true of the European continent, which is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet, and which set a new heat record this weekend.

But more than the temperature at Earth’s surface, it’s above all records in the oceans that worries scientists. Temperature curves there have risen in recent months, as the El Nino phenomenon causes temperatures to rise with the effects of climate change. This circulation event over the Pacific usually peaks around Christmas time.

Additional warning before COP28

The new records, which could put drought on par with famine, devastating fires or extreme cyclones, support warnings issued by scientists just weeks ahead of COP 28, the 28th United Nations climate conference to be held in Dubai from November 30. Until December 12.

Samantha Burgess, Vice President of Copernicus’ Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a statement that with these data “The sense of urgency to take ambitious climate action ahead of COP 28 has never been stronger.”

This year, the conference will establish the first official estimate of the Paris Agreement’s landmark limit (+1.5 °C), which according to the IPCC can be exceeded in 2030-2035. In addition, last spring, the World Meteorological Organization estimated that this bar would be exceeded for the first time in 12 consecutive months over the next five years.

However, to consider the range reached from a climate perspective, it is necessary to measure an average of 1.5°C over many years. The current climate is thought to have warmed by 1.2 degrees Celsius compared to 1850-1900, due to greenhouse gas emissions of anthropogenic origin. “Life on Earth is under siege”In an alarming report at the end of October, a group of eminent scientists warned, “ Minimum Progress » Humans to reduce their CO2 emissions.

