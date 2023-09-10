An Israeli delegation is officially on Saudi soil, the first time since the creation of Israel

For the first time, Saudi Arabia issued visas to Israeli officials. Israeli delegation is in Saudi soil for UNESCO meeting.

For the first time since the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, the Israeli delegation officially arrived on Saudi soil during the 45th edition of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, on Sunday, September 10, according to sources confirming a Franceinfo journalist.

However, Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel’s presence, but has decided to issue visas to Israeli officials for the first time. A delegation of four senior officials arrived on Sunday to inaugurate the group.

Signs of rapprochement between the two countries

This Israeli presence in Riyadh is highly symbolic as the World Heritage Committee will examine several texts related to inscription sites in the Palestinian territories during this session.

Although a bilateral meeting is not on the agenda, signs of rapprochement between the two countries have been increasing in recent months. The Saudi government overhauled school textbooks earlier this summer, removing the references “The Zionist Enemy”. In late August, Saudi authorities authorized the emergency landing of a plane carrying 128 Israelis in Jeddah, in the west of the country.