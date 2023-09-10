September 10, 2023

A Spanish aid worker was killed by a “plan”, Madrid announces

Rusty Knowles September 10, 2023 2 min read

The Spanish Foreign Minister announced on Sunday 10 September that a Spanish volunteer humanitarian worker had been killed in Ukraine. “A projectile fell on the vehicle in which this Spanish citizen was traveling. He was working for an NGO working to improve the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.”, Jose Manuel Alvarez noted on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India. Said to have received “Verbal confirmation of his death”. Follow our live stream.

Russia has stationed 420,000 troops in the occupied territories. A Ukrainian intelligence general said Saturday evening “The Russian Federation has concentrated more than 420,000 troops in our temporarily occupied territories, including Crimea.” This digit “The Russian National Guard and other special formations responsible for maintaining occupation authority over our territories are not included”he added.

Russian forces launch 32 bomber drones over Ukraine The Ukrainian military said it shot down 25 of these planes during a series of strikes overnight from Saturday to Sunday, mainly targeting Q. Falling debris caused material damage in the capital and injured one person, the Kyiv military administration added. His days are not in danger.

Russia says it destroyed three Ukrainian speedboats. During the night from Saturday to Sunday, Black Sea Fleet naval aircraft destroyed three military speedboats carries “Landing Groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a telegram. Boats “They were heading towards the Crimean Peninsula”Annexed by Russia in 2014, pledged to Moscow. Ukraine has not confirmed these claims.

Elections in territories occupied by Russia. Moscow is organizing local elections in the annexed Donbass regions and Crimea until Sunday in September 2022. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned ““Fake Elections” Without “no value”.

