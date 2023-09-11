Putin arrested in the next G20 match in Brazil? “No reason,” Lula assures, except that …

Alexey Trushinin/AFP Alexey Trushinin/AFP Putin arrested in the next G20 match in Brazil? “No reason,” assures Lula, except that… (Photo of Lula and Putin in Moscow, May 2010)

International – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be arrested if he goes to the next G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in 2024.

During an interview aired on Saturday September 9 evening on an Indian television channel First postLula promised Vladimir Putin an invitation to visit the Brazilian city despite the release in March of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant accusing him of war crimes over the deportation of Ukrainian children.

“If I were the president of Brazil, I could say that if he comes to Brazil, there is no reason to arrest him”, Lula announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit scheduled for this weekend in New Delhi. The Kremlin denied the ICC charges and ruled that there was an arrest warrant against the Russian leader “nothing”.

However, despite what Lula says, the situation is not that simple. Brazil is actually a signatory to the Rome Statute of 1998, the international treaty that led to the creation of the ICC in 2002, so it should theoretically arrest the Russian president if he enters its territory.

“We want to take care of people”

As in Bali 2022, Vladimir Putin will not attend this weekend’s meeting of the club of the world’s major developed and emerging economies, but will be represented there by the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov.

The Brazilian president recalled during the interview that before the next meeting of the G20 leaders, a meeting of BRICS leaders, a joint group of emerging countries including Brazil and Russia, will be held on Russian territory.

“Everyone is going to come to the BRICS summit, so I hope they will come to the G20 summit in Brazil. Brazil will feel a peaceful atmosphere”Lula promised.

“We want to take care of the people. So I think Putin can easily go to Brazil.”he added.

See more HuffPost: