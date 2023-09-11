Kyiv announces it has recaptured an oil platform in the Black Sea from the Russians

Ukraine announced on Monday, September 11, that it had taken back from the Russians an oil and gas field in the Black Sea controlled by Moscow since 2015. “Ukraine regains control of Whiskey Boyka”, the military intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense welcomed in a press release. Attacks between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the Black Sea have escalated since mid-July, when Russia slammed the door on a deal that would have allowed Ukrainian grain exports for a year after the war. Follow our live stream.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims “victory” on southern front. The Ukrainian military has made some progress in recent weeks as part of its counteroffensive. Ukrainian forces “Continue their offensive operations in the south” And “South of Robotine have recorded victories [localité reprise aux Russes fin août] and West of Verbo”Defense Deputy Minister Khanna Maliar announced on public television. Kiev says it is in the Verbov region of Zaporizhia “Pierced the First Line of Defense” Russian.

Moscow says it shot down two Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod region. “Our security system worked in the Yakovlevsky urban district: two aerial drones were shot down”The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Klatkov, said in a telegram, Debris from the equipment fell on the road near the residential building. Russia reported no casualties in the attacks.

Elections in Russia’s annexed regions gave Putin’s party a big victory. Russia’s Central Election Commission confirmed on Sunday evening that the Russian president’s United Russia party topped these regional elections in the four regions annexed to Ukraine (Zaporysia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk) with 70% of the vote. Surveys were considered “illegal” By kyiv and its allies.