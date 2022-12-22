December 22, 2022

Which countries have provided the most financial aid to Ukraine since the start of the war?

Rusty Knowles December 22, 2022 2 min read

America is in the lead

This Horobleth graph shows the amount of aid to Ukraine, in billions of euros, as of November 20, 2022.

Countries that help Ukraine

Countries not shown on map

The United States is the largest donor, with €47.82 billion announced as of the end of January 2022, including €22.9 billion in military aid (47.9% of the total). EU countries declared both bilateral aid (€16.23 billion) and collective aid from EU funds (€29.89 billion), totaling €46.12 billion.

Estonia, the first contributor, contributed 1% of its GDP

In absolute terms, rich countries were more generous. On the other hand, when these contributions are relative to the gross domestic product (GDP) of each donor country, the ranking is different. The United States ranks ninth (0.23% of GDP), behind neighboring Ukraine or allied former Soviet republics: Latvia is the most generous, with 1.1% of its GDP pledged to Ukraine, followed by neighboring Estonia (0.93%), followed by Poland (0.5%). Norway (0.34%). According to data from the Kiel Institute, France ranks twenty-second with 0.05% of its GDP.

However, these data have some limitations. The Kiel Institute cannot count individual donations beyond aid provided indirectly by countries through funding to NGOs, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees or UNESCO.

These figures also do not take into account the reception of refugees, which represents a huge effort for countries bordering Ukraine; Poland took in 8.1 million Ukrainian refugees and Romania more than 1.6 million..

