War in Ukraine: territories recaptured by kyiv, two humanitarian workers killed by Russian drone…update on the situation

Every day, Midi Libre takes a look at the situation in Ukraine. Find the latest news about this conflict on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Russian elections were held in annexed territories of Ukraine

This Sunday evening, September 10, Russia’s Central Election Commission announced that the Russian president’s United Russia party had won regional elections in four territories annexed to Ukraine.

Ella Pamfilova, head of the Electoral Commission, confirmed that the elections took place “with some irregularities”. Organized from Friday to Sunday, the elections were intended to allow the appointment of regional governors, regional representatives and municipal elected officials.

They took place in four Ukrainian territories partially controlled by Russia (Zaporysia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk). The Kremlin announced the merger in September 2022 following “referendums” that were not recognized and condemned by the international community.

Unsurprisingly, the United Russia party won more than 70% of the vote in every region, with political opponents in jail or exile, he recalled. TF1. At the same time, any resident who criticizes Russia may be reprimanded. To this, the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Zalto, responded by declaring a holiday on Friday for every citizen to “express their position”.

Kyiv and the West consider these ballots “illegal”, “fictitious” or “worthless”.

For its part, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that TF1 “France strongly condemns Russia’s conduct of fraudulent elections on Ukrainian territory, particularly in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson”.

The government is firmly committed to “not recognizing” the results of “allegedly illegitimate elections” held in territories illegally occupied by Russia.

Ukraine confirms its recapture of territories in the east and south of the country

Ukraine announced Monday that its troops had retaken large swaths of territory in the country’s east and south, where its counteroffensive against the Russian military is ongoing.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian forces last week recaptured 2km2 of territory on the outskirts of the eastern city of Baghmut, which fell to Russian troops in May.

Ukrainian forces captured part of the village of Obidne, south of the city of Avdiyvka, and achieved a “partial victory” near the village of Novomyorsk, east of Donetsk region, Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television.

“There were movements near Obidne; (Ukrainian) security forces captured part of this village,” Hanna Maliar said.

He reported “some victories” near the village of Andreevka and Klichivka, located on the heights south of Bagmouth and considered essential to taking control of the city.

Two humanitarian workers, including a Catalan woman, were killed in the Russian attack

Spain’s volunteer humanitarian worker Emma Igual was killed in Ukraine on Saturday September 9 when her vehicle was hit by a projectile, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Alvarez announced this Sunday. Another Canadian-born volunteer, Thomas Donko, was in the same vehicle and was killed in the attack at Tsasiv Yar near Bagmouth, according to sources close to the association.

“A projectile fell on the vehicle in which this Spanish citizen was traveling. He was working in an NGO working in Ukraine to improve the humanitarian situation,” the minister announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India. Verbal confirmation of his death.” A team of four volunteers from the NGO Road to Relief (R2R) was on its way to carry out a civilian evacuation assessment in a conflict-hit area. During the trip, their vehicle was reportedly hit by a drone that fired missiles.

Among the four passengers were a German medical volunteer and a Swedish volunteer. Both were seriously injured and admitted to hospital.