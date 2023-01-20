Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with “murder” after a fatal shooting on a set.

The actor could be jailed for five years. The film’s cover has also been targeted by the same accusation.

American actor Alec Baldwin wrote a fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust In 2021, “murder” will be charged, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Cormack-Altweiss said in a statement Thursday, Jan. 19. He said if convicted of gross negligence, the actor could get five years in jail. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the gunman in the film who wielded the weapon, is also targeted for the same charges.

“After a careful review of the evidence and the laws of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and the other members of the Rust crew.” Mary Cormack-Altwice said. “Under my watch, no one is above the law and justice for all” she added. A charge sheet will be formally filed. “by the end of the month”, she clarified. Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reid face up to 18 months in prison if convicted of manslaughter. But the punishment can be increased to five years imprisonment in case of gross negligence.

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer denounces “horrible miscarriage of justice”

On October 21, 2021, a shooting at a ranch in New Mexico turned tragic when Alec Baldwin fired a weapon that contained only blanks, but whose live ammunition killed 42-year-old director of photography Halina Hutchins. Director Joel Sosa was injured.

The actor’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, was quick to condemn “Horrible Miscarriage of Justice”. “Mr. Baldwin has no reason to believe there was ammunition in the gun, or anywhere else at the scene of the shooting.” He promised. Alec Baldwin, 64, is the most famous of the series 30 rock, always said he was assured his weapon was harmless. David Halls, the administrative assistant who gave him the weapon after telling him it was not dangerous, pleaded guilty to reckless use of a deadly weapon.