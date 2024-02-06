Ukrainian army “continues to repulse enemies trying to encircle Avdiivka,” according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

Update the situation at the end of the day on Monday, February 5

The Russian ambassador to France was summoned to the Quai d'Orsay following the deaths of two French nationals in Ukraine.

Two French civilian rescue workers were killed on 1R The Russian ambassador to France was summoned to the Quai d'Orsay on Monday over Russian drone strikes in Perisla, Kherson region, in February. Alexey Meshkov said“There is no evidence that the dead French were aid workers”. The Ambassador further noted. “Irresponsibility and increased risk of Paris's intervention in the Ukrainian conflict and increased distribution of destructive and dangerous weapons”.

Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted that he is considering changing his chief of staff

In an interview with RAI on Sunday evening, the Ukrainian president confirmed that he is considering replacing his chief of staff, Valeriy Zaluzhny. Asked the question, the President confirms that he is considering “Reset”. During this interview, Volodymyr Zelensky was recognized “dead end” Regarding “Ground War”.

Donald Trump has called on Republicans to oppose the Ukraine deal in Congress

“Only an idiot or a far-left Democrat would vote [l’]Terrible Bill » Providing a $60 billion cover and reforming the US immigration system, the US presidential candidate wrote on Truth Social. “We need a separate border and immigration bill. Not to be linked in any way with foreign aid! »The former president adds.

Joseph Borel on his way to Kiev

The European diplomatic chief said Monday he would visit Ukraine and reiterated his calls for more aid to the country. He says the EU should support Ukraine “All Types”.

The Netherlands has announced the transfer of six additional F-16s to Kyiv

The announcement brings the total number of F-16s transferred by the Netherlands to Kyiv to twenty-four. By the end of December 2023, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had already announced the delivery of eighteen fighter jets to Ukraine.

kyiv says Russian bombings escalated last week

The intensity of Russian bombing has increased by 24% in the past week, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a Telegram. According to him, the territory of Ukraine was attacked 1,500 times in one week, and more than 570 places were targeted. 12 people were killed and 60 injured in these attacks.

Georgia says it foiled Ukraine plot to supply ammunition to Russia

Georgian authorities said on Monday that they had foiled a plan by a Ukrainian who wanted to smuggle explosives from his country across the Georgian border into Russia. Since Russian armed forces invaded the former Caucasian Soviet republic in 2008, Georgia's government has been accused of moving closer to Russia. As a result, relations between Tbilisi and Kyiv are increasingly expanding.

Minister of 'Luhansk People's Republic' among victims of blast in eastern Ukraine