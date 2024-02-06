Charles III's cancer: Harry back in England, William doesn't want to see him!

Prince Harry flew to London where he landed in the early hours of Wednesday afternoon. His wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet (ages 4 and 2) stayed at their home in Montecito, California. The emergency visit followed a press release issued by Buckingham Palace on Monday announcing that the monarch was suffering from “cancer”, discovered during surgery for an enlarged prostate. Harry saw his father for less than an hour on Tuesday afternoon, before the King and his wife Camilla left Clarence House by car for Buckingham Palace. The royal couple then boarded a helicopter for Sandringham, where the sovereign will continue her recovery after starting treatment for cancer.

Recently, we learned Glass Harry blames himself for having a bad relationship with his family, especially his brother. And he wants to ease the tension. As he has returned to England he will get the opportunity here. Only our peers Daily Mail No meeting was scheduled between them, not in the coming hours or in the coming days. Prince William is currently very concerned about Kate Middleton's health as she is slowly recovering from stomach surgery and will not return to her duties before Easter.

William resumes his official duties

He also has a busy schedule as he returns to public duties tomorrow to perform an investiture at Windsor Castle in the morning before attending an exhibition for the London Air Ambulance Service in the evening. As stated therein Daily MailHarry would have been very”happily“He wants to see his brother again. And that.”Had he been given the chance to see the Prince of Wales, the Duke would have gladly accepted it.“I mean if they can't see each other in the end, it's not Harry's fault.

However, since Kate Middleton's health is likely to be more dangerous than expected, the latter will understand her brother. At least that's Stephen Bern's analysis Paris competition : “I was so shocked by Kate's medical problems and her long recovery. It remains a mystery, whereas for Charles III, things are more clearly stated.“