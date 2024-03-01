March 1, 2024

In Texas, at least one person was killed in an out-of-control fire

Rusty Knowles March 1, 2024

According to a CNN meteorologist, flames are moving at the speed of two football fields per second due to high winds and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Firefighters approach the Smokehouse Creek fire in Texas (USA) on February 27, 2024.

Texas is facing the largest wildfire in its history. Fires raging in the north of the US state have killed at least one person, according to local authorities. In the small town of Stinnett, an 83-year-old grandmother died in the fire, a Hutchinson County official told local media on Wednesday, February 28, adding that at least 20 buildings were destroyed. About a hundred kilometers to the east, in Canadian City, “Many houses were burnt”But the mayor told CNN “Luckily no one was seriously injured.”.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, known for its grasslands, was only 3% contained. The massive fire, which has been fueled by strong winds and unseasonably warm temperatures, has already burned 344,000 hectares. According to CNN meteorologist Chad Myers, the fire is moving at a speed of two football fields per second. In total, the five ongoing fires in Texas, including the Smokehouse Creek fire, have burned more than 404,000 acres.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for 60 counties in the southern state on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Amarillo, the region's largest city, reported cooler temperatures on Wednesday “With a Light Wind” Firefighters were expected to help put out the fire.

