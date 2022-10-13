The Padres cling to the lead against the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2 as the Braves lock down the Phillies in an even streak

The post-season MLB 12-team bracket has already been reduced to eight contenders. Now, the first and second seed from each league have joined the battle in the Division Series. After applying directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the . file AstrosAnd the YankeesAnd the Dodgers And the brave They compete.

game 1 saw tThe brave fall behind the brave PhyllisAnd the The Astros snatch victory from the sailors in a heroic and historical waywhile the The Dodgers and Yankees took over the business. The league table starts on Wednesday. NL picks up Game 2, but AL is taking an odd day before resuming Thursday.

Here’s the Wednesday list and TV schedule.

Game 2: Phillies (Wheeler) at Braves (Wright) 4:35 p.m., Fox (delayed by rain until 7:30 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Padres (Darwish) at Dodgers (Kershaw) – 8:37pm, FS1

Padres even hooks up with the Dodgers in a frustrating game for Los Angeles

The San Diego Padres will go home with the NLDS even against the Los Angeles Dodgers after a home-and-away game that saw some big missed opportunities for the 111-win team. Padres won 5-3.

Mane Machado He opened the scoring with Homer and added Padres two more times in the third round from Clayton Kershaw, who allowed three earned runs in five innings (take that how you like, combo-wise). The Dodgers matched early scoring with Homer solo opposite Yu Darvish in each of the first three innings.

Padres took the lead again when he blundered Tria Turner In potential double play, let the running score (they would have gotten more if they hadn’t played well Prosdar Graterol And the Cody Bellinger). However, the Dodgers never responded.

It wasn’t for a lack of opportunity, as the Dodgers finished 0 for 6 with two riders in the scoring position and stranded by seven at base. Four of those hitters came in in the sixth and seventh innings, right after Padres took the lead.

but at least There was a goose.

brave Kyle Wright Throttle Phillies to pull them up in NLDS

Another win for Braves subscriber Kyle Wright. MLB wins leader with 21 Ws in regular season, Wright beats Phillies’ Zach Wheeler In a star throw duel in NLDS 2. Only two hits were allowed across six goalless innings.

Only the brave got a wheeler down the sixthgiving the Phillies a dose of their medicine by gently stringing three strokes in two strokes. Matt OlsonAustin Riley and Travis Darno brought up three runs, and the Braves bullpen made it stick.

The series will head to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday. Will send Phillies Aaron Nola To the Hill, dominant new performances in the Wild Card series and the start of its last regular season. The Braves haven’t technically announced a start, but this could be the game in which flame-throwing novice Spencer Strider returns from a slash injury.

