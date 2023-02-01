Broncos hire Sean Payton as head coach while Texans hire DeMeco Ryans | NFL

Denver Broncos and Houston Tx They settled on the identity of their new coaches on Tuesday.

BREAKING: The Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in exchange for Super Bowl winner HC Sean Payton, ESPN sources report. This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos and become Denver’s next head coach. Thus Payton is expected to head to Denver as the next healthcare hub. pic.twitter.com/HA4RAtE6P8 Adam Schefter January 31, 2023

ESPN reported that the Broncos agreed to compensation with Sean Payton’s former team, the New Orleans SaintsThe Broncos will reportedly get Payton and the 2024 Saints’ third-round spot in the deal. New Orleans will acquire a 2023 Denver first-round pick (#30) and a 2024 Broncos second-round pick.

while, Houston Tx confirmed They’ve agreed a deal with DeMeco Ryans to be their new head coach. Ryans has earned widespread praise as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

The 38-year-old played for the Texans for six seasons after they selected him in the second round of the 2006 draft. As a quarterback with the team, he won Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to two Pro Bowl teams. As a coach, he distinguished himself as a defensive mind: under him, the 49ers were the best in the game NFL In points and yards allowed last season.

San Francisco was particularly good against running with Ryans as defensive coordinator, and ranked second in the league by team holding to 77.7 yards. This is a stark contrast to the Houston defense, which ranks last in the NFL by allowing 170.2 yards this season. The Texans haven’t had a successful season since 2019, but they do have the No. 2 pick overall in this year’s draft and own Cleveland’s first-round picks in 2023 and 2024 after they traded Deshaun Watson to the Browns last year.

“For many reasons, DeMeco is everything we look for in a leader and coach for our organization,” Texas owner Cal McNair said in a statement. “He has a proven track record of developing quality players and has constantly innovated his defensive line over the past six seasons in San Francisco.

“We began this process with the goal of finding someone our fans and our city would be proud of and we have done just that. While we have received a lot of great feedback and support for DeMeco from different people, it was our discussions with him and his vision for our football team that made him the right coach to lead us as we continue to evolve as an organization.” .

The hiring of the Ryans means that the Texans are the first NFL team in history to hire three Black coaches in a row.

Payton would also inherit a struggling team, though the same could be said for the Saints when he became their head coach in 2006. Along with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, Payton has led the Saints to the playoffs nine times and to an NFC South title in seven occasions.

Payton remained under contract with New Orleans after stepping down from the Saints last season and has worked in broadcasting this season.

The Broncos, who went 5-12 this season and extended their drought to seven years, fired rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett in December after going 4-11. Interim head coach Jerry Rosberg went 1-1.

Payton’s main task will be to get quarterback Russell Wilson back to his winning ways after the 11-year pro had his worst statistical season after his blockbuster trade from Seattle for four outstanding draft picks and three players.

The Broncos dealt their first and second round picks to the Seahawks for Wilson. They made it back to the first round with the reckless trade of Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, who sent the Broncos the first player originally owned by San Francisco 49ers. That choice now belongs to the Saints.