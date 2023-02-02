February 2, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Tom Brady shares a photo of Bridget Moynahan amid retirement announcement

Joy Love February 2, 2023 2 min read

In one photo Tom and his three kids smile for a selfie in front of the ocean and another captures Giselle, Jack, Vivian and Benjamin from behind as they walk their arms around each other. Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey “Brady” in the game.

Tom earlier announced his retirement in February 2022 before changing his mind a month later. He returned to the field for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One year after his initial retirement notice, he confirmed on social media that he was officially stepping away from the sport.

Good morning guys, Tom said, I’ll get to the point right away. Video message Feb 1. “I’m retiring, for goodness sake. I know the process was pretty big last time, so when I got up this morning I thought I’d just hit record and let you guys know first.”

The athlete added that he already gave fans his “super emotional retirement essay” last year, so he wants to keep the second time around short and sweet.

He continued, “I really thank you guys, so much, to each and every one of you for supporting me.” “My family, my friends, my teammates, my rivals, I could go on forever, there is so much. Thank you guys for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

See also  Phillies closer, Corey Nebel has been put on the list of those infected with the Covid virus, and Jeff Singer has called his hometown child

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

NSD LIVE: All the news, interviews and analysis of the late signing period

February 1, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Dodgers, Tony Gonsolin avoided arbitration on a two-year deal

February 1, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Broncos hire Sean Payton as head coach while Texans hire DeMeco Ryans | NFL

February 1, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

6 min read

Start screaming or screaming

February 2, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

How and when to see the green comet from Florida in 2023 – NBC6 South Florida

February 2, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Tom Brady shares a photo of Bridget Moynahan amid retirement announcement

February 2, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Universal’s new Mario Kart game is under fire for size restrictions

February 2, 2023 Len Houle