The traditional National Signing Day — now known as the start of the late signing period — has arrived, and while it won't hold the significance of the early December period, there's still plenty to discuss. Catch up on all the news, notes, interviews and analysis here throughout the day.

Boston College Passenger coach Jeff Haveli Join the Rivals.com Studio Show to talk about the 2023 hiring class and more.

Aniston (Ala.) 2024 Defensive Linebacker Jaden Lewis hold always Auburn Highly respected during the hiring process, and even more so now with Hugh Freezein charge of tigers. Lewis, the No. 22 player and No. 238 player in 2024, goes deep here With Sean williams On his decision to become a tiger.

Florida Four Star cornerback 2024 Ellis Robinson Let it be known that National Signing Day is not just for seniors. Anticipating the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Rivals100 had more than 30 bids on the table and ended up being selected Georgia Bulldog His next level fit is on Wednesday to get his share of the national spotlight. Rayyan I have seen The whole story here.

Washington state Passenger coach Jake Deckert He joins the Rivals.com Studio Show to discuss the Cougars' 2023 class.

Monticello (Miss) Lawrence County Defensive Line Jonathan Davis He went from out of the blue in Mississippi to one of the most sought-after recruits in the area to enter National Signing Day in February. In the end, the connections he made in Starkville won out and he signed with her Mississippi. Cole Patterson He has more on Davis' decision here.

Arkansas Passenger coach Poisonous Bateman He joins the Rivals.com Studio Show to discuss the Razorbacks class of 2023.

Jaden Rashadthe four-star quarterback he was committed to Miami Then it flipped to fl Only to get out of his National Letter of Intent with the Gators over a disputed NIL deal, he has now signed with the Arizona. The Sun Devils entered the game late and finished him off. more than Adam Journey In Rashad's latest news here.

After holding his breath during the early signing period and January, Arkansas Now you can let out a sigh of relief as Ashdown (Ark.) a four-star tight end Easter fennel He is officially signed with the Razorbacks. more than nick Harris here.

Bordeaux the highest rated commitment in the class of 2023, Kendrick GilbertTurner announced signing day and would sign instead Kentucky. The four-star recruit from Indiana committed to Purdue among the last group to sign up LSUAnd Kentucky And yeah On August 28th. Gilbert's recruiting took some twists and turns along the way with many speculating that LSU and Kentucky were the early favorites until he finally announced his pledge to the Boilermakers. Clint Cosgrove The whole story here.

Nebraska The 2023 commitment has landed defensively D'Andre Barnes. He announced his pledge Wednesday morning and officially signed with the Huskers that same day. Steve Marek he has more here.

