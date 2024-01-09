Steph Curry explains growing concern amid Warriors' consistency struggles – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Warriors lately, who have lost five of their last seven games and sit at 17-19 on the season.

Although there were bright spots despite the losses, Golden State's 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at Chase Center prompted some honest reflection from superstar Steph Curry after the game.

“The anxiety level is growing [with] The more nights like this one, Carrie He told reporters after the shooting 2 of 14 from the field and failed to make a 3-pointer in the loss. “Obviously I have to play better and be more efficient, find a way to get going early and give us some life.

“When things get tough, my nature is to look at what you can do better, so I'll stay there and respond the way I know how to do.”

Curry praised Klay Thompson, who has had shooting issues this season, for his 25-point performance and “giving everything he had” in the loss. While Draymond Green's extended absence certainly hasn't made things any easier, Steve Kerr's rotations have been up and down this season as the Warriors coach once again tries to find the right formula between veterans and youngsters, and Curry believes it's been difficult for Golden State to swing it.

“We're mixing up some lineups, and that's the challenge for us, as we say, is to find chemistry and find identity as quickly as possible with the hand we've been dealt this year,” Curry continued. “We failed that test tonight. That doesn't mean you won't show up on Wednesday with the right mentality, the right confidence and the right approach to recovery, and then you have to do it again.

“I don't want to be a broken record here, but that's the challenge for us.”

The Warriors hope Green's imminent return to the field will help establish that identity and provide a defensive boost. In the meantime, they will need to focus on allaying any concerns as they welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to Chase Center on Wednesday.

