January 9, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Steph Curry explains growing concern amid Warriors' consistency struggles – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

Steph Curry explains growing concern amid Warriors' consistency struggles – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

Joy Love January 9, 2024 2 min read

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Warriors lately, who have lost five of their last seven games and sit at 17-19 on the season.

Although there were bright spots despite the losses, Golden State's 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at Chase Center prompted some honest reflection from superstar Steph Curry after the game.

“The anxiety level is growing [with] The more nights like this one, Carrie He told reporters after the shooting 2 of 14 from the field and failed to make a 3-pointer in the loss. “Obviously I have to play better and be more efficient, find a way to get going early and give us some life.

“When things get tough, my nature is to look at what you can do better, so I'll stay there and respond the way I know how to do.”

Curry praised Klay Thompson, who has had shooting issues this season, for his 25-point performance and “giving everything he had” in the loss. While Draymond Green's extended absence certainly hasn't made things any easier, Steve Kerr's rotations have been up and down this season as the Warriors coach once again tries to find the right formula between veterans and youngsters, and Curry believes it's been difficult for Golden State to swing it.

“We're mixing up some lineups, and that's the challenge for us, as we say, is to find chemistry and find identity as quickly as possible with the hand we've been dealt this year,” Curry continued. “We failed that test tonight. That doesn't mean you won't show up on Wednesday with the right mentality, the right confidence and the right approach to recovery, and then you have to do it again.

See also  Tre Lance: There are some ugly things, but they won't overproduce

“I don't want to be a broken record here, but that's the challenge for us.”

The Warriors hope Green's imminent return to the field will help establish that identity and provide a defensive boost. In the meantime, they will need to focus on allaying any concerns as they welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to Chase Center on Wednesday.

Download and follow Dubs Talk Podcast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

NHL Trade Grades: Ducks land cutter Gauthier and Jamie Drysdale head to Flyers

January 9, 2024 Joy Love
7 min read

Kawakami: 49ers make mental shift into playoff mode, with help from Puka Nakoa's mind game

January 8, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Teoscar Hernandez is dealt to the Dodgers

January 8, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

5 min read

“This trip was difficult for me”

January 9, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Searching for pioneering particles using the Large Hadron Collider

January 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Steph Curry explains growing concern amid Warriors' consistency struggles – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

January 9, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti officially reach end of life

January 9, 2024 Len Houle