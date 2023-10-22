October 22, 2023

Fantasy Football Week 7 Inactive – Who's in and who's out?

Joy Love October 22, 2023 4 min read

AJ MassESPN staff writerOctober 22, 2023 at 09:56 AM ET5 minutes to read

Is Aaron Jones ready to return from injury this week?

Stefania Bell discusses Aaron Jones’ road to recovery from a hamstring injury and how he could return in Week 7.

Who should you start with? Who should you sit with? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-related updates and analysis here when NFL teams release their official inactive rosters. Any ratings mentioned in this column come from our website ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Sunday inactive attendance must begin approximately 90 minutes prior to scheduled kickoff times: approximately 11:30 AM ET for early games and 2:30 PM ET for late afternoon games.

Update frequently to get the latest information.

Games are at 1 p.m. ET

Damien Harris, RB, BUF outside/infrared
Impact: James Cook and Latavius ​​Murray will split carries in Buffalo’s backfield.

Quentin Morris, TE, BUFOutside
IMPACT: Dalton Kinkaid returns from his concussion and will share goals with Dawson Knox.

Roshawn Johnson, RB, CHIOutside
Impact: He’s still dealing with post-concussion issues, so some form of timeshare between Donta Foreman, Travis Homer and Darrenton Evans will likely be in effect.

Justin Fields, QB, CHIOutside
IMPACT: Division II rookie Tyson Bagent will receive the call in his stead.

Deshaun Watson, QB, CLEDoubtful
Impact: Even though he hasn’t played since Week 3, signs are positive for Watson’s return in this game.

Kareem Hunt, RB, CLEDoubtful
Impact: This will likely be determined after pre-match warm-ups. Dion Jackson was promoted to the active roster, so we may see a healthy dose of Jerome Ford (not Hunt) on Sunday.

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DETOutside
Impact: Jones did not travel with the team for personal reasons. Expect an uptick in Jameson Williams’ goals.

David Montgomery, RB, DETOutside
IMPACT: Jahmyr Gibbs should handle the majority of the backfield touches, especially with Craig Reynolds listed as questionable with a rib injury (although Reynolds is expected to be active).

Alec Pierce, WR, INDDoubtful
Impact: He trained fully late in the week, so signs are good about his ability to play. However, Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs remain the top fantasy options here.

Kellen Granson, TE, INDOutside
Impact: Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree will likely rotate in and out of the lineup.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, LVOutside
IMPACT: Brian Hoyer will start in his place and will throw the ball to Davante Adams, who was removed from the injury report on Friday.

Kayshawn Bote, WR, NEDoubtful
IMPACT: Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster are also listed as questionable. It’s possible that one of that trio will get a chance to suit up, but none of them offer good fantasy options right now.

Hunter Henry, TE, NEDoubtful
Impact: Even if he plays, he probably doesn’t deserve to start this week — and the same goes for Mike Gesicki, who could see a lot more cap space if Henry sits.

Daniel Jones, QB, NYGDoubtful
Impact: Chances are good that Tyrod Taylor will get another start for the Giants, who have shown very little offense all season.

Games are at 4 p.m. ET

Zach Pascal, WR, ARIDoubtful
Impact: Michael Wilson has largely surpassed him in the WR pecking order, making Pascal’s status relatively moot.

Kyler Murray, QB, ARIOutside
IMPACT: His training period to return from IR has begun and he could start in Week 8. But for now, Joshua Dobbs remains at center.

Greg Dolcic, TE, DN outside/infrared
IMPACT: Dulcich re-injured himself last week and is back on IR. Adam Troutman will start but is not a fantasy factor.

Aaron Jones, RB, GBDoubtful
Impact: His hamstring issues continue to linger, making this a potential call come game time. Be prepared to turn to AJ Dillon, but at least for now, Jones is expected to give it a shot.

Justin Watson, WR, KCOutside
Impact: He won’t be assigned to IR, but is still expected to stay until at least Week 10. Kadarius Toney and Rashee Rice benefit in the short term, but Mecole Hardman Jr. He was just reacquired by the Chiefs and might have something to gain from that.

Jalen Guyton, WR, LACOutside
Impact: Although the three-week period to return from IR has begun, he is not ready to play yet. Next week may be a different story.

Kyren Williams, RB, LAR outside/infrared
IMPACT: Darrell Henderson Jr. was promoted from the practice squad to further muddy a replacement committee that already included rookie Zach Evans, Royce Freeman and Myles Gaskin. Adam Schefter reports that Freeman and Henderson will do most of the heavy lifting today.

Deontae Johnson, WR, PittIt is infrared activated
IMPACT: His return comes at the right time for the Steelers, who placed TE Pat Freiermuth on IR with a hamstring injury.

DK Metcalf, WR, SEADoubtful
Impact: After limited practice on Friday, he will likely be called up game time. If you have a healthy option to play in the early window, you may not want to wait for Metcalf.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEADoubtful
Effect: It’s like you’re sitting here. Kenneth Walker III may see more carries than usual. DeeJay Dallas is expected to step into the backup RB role this week.

Sunday night game

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIAIt is infrared activated
Impact: Eventually, he’ll share the backfield with Raheem Mostert, but it’s unknown exactly when he’ll supplant Salvon Ahmed for the franchise.

Julio Jones, WR, PHI He was promoted from the coaching staff
Impact: He just signed with the team, so expecting more than a limited pool of snaps this week is probably too optimistic.

