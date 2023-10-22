McDavid is unable to end the Oilers’ loss with an apparent injury

Edmonton — Connor McDavid did not play the final 4:20 of the third period and remained on the Edmonton Oilers’ bench for overtime in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Saturday.

The forward appeared to reach his left side as he raced up the ice and skated to the bench, where he stayed for the rest of the game.

McDavid had two assists in the loss. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in five games for Edmonton (1-3-1).

“I didn’t go back there [locker room] “After that, but I’m sure we’ll have something tomorrow,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “It didn’t look like anything, it looked more like muscle than anything else to me as I watched during the play. We’ll see. I’ll have more information.” [Sunday]”.

Before 3-on-3 overtime, McDavid got on the ice and went for a light skate. But he remained on the bench for the entire overtime session.

Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele won it in 3:53.

“I think we noticed, ‘Maybe this is the understatement of the century,'” Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey said when asked about McDavid’s absence in overtime. “I don’t know what’s going on there, but you’re looking for it during 3-on-3 overtime, so we noticed that, yeah.”

McDavid played 20:48 and had one shot on goal before heading to the bench. He was taken down by Morrissey while racing down the ice toward the Winnipeg net at 12:33 of the first period. Morrissey was assessed a two-minute minor for continuing on the play.

“No, I thought it was more about him getting on the ice [in third period] “And something felt off to him,” Woodcroft said. “That’s what it looked like from the bench. But I haven’t watched it again yet.