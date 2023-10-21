Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86

espn5 minutes to read

Remember Sir Bobby Charlton Alexis Nunes and Mark Ogden talk about Sir Bobby Charlton’s impact on Manchester United, England and football in general following his death at the age of 86.

Manchester United and England national team legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86, the club competing in the English Premier League announced on Saturday.

Charlton was part of England’s World Cup-winning side in 1966 and two years later scored twice as Manchester United won the European Cup at Wembley.

Read the club statement On Saturday: “Manchester United is in mourning following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most iconic players in our club’s history.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester or the UK, but wherever football was played around the world.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as for his outstanding qualities as a footballer, and Sir Bobby will always be remembered as one of the giants of the game.

“After graduating from our youth academy, Sir Bobby made 758 appearances and scored 249 goals during his 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he made 106 caps, scoring 49 goals.” For England, he won the World Cup in 1966.

Sir Bobby Charlton enjoyed a fantastic playing career, achieving success at Manchester United and England. Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

“Following his retirement, he continued to serve the club with distinction as manager for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will forever be etched in the history of Manchester United and English football, and his legacy will live on.” Through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s sincere sympathy goes out to his wife Lady Norma, his daughters, his grandchildren and everyone who loved him.”

After joining United as a schoolboy in 1953, Charlton was a member of the famous academy under manager Sir Matt Busby – where the players became known as the ‘Busby Babes’ – and won three successive FA Youth Cups from 1954 to 1956.

Charlton began his professional career in the same year and won his first league title in the 1956–57 season, scoring 10 goals in 14 First Division matches.

On 6 February 1958, the club was rocked by the Munich air disaster, which claimed 23 lives, including eight United players. Charlton was slightly injured but survived. He then helped the club reach the FA Cup Final that year, but lost 2-0 to Bolton Wanderers.

Charlton was integral to the rebuilding process that followed the tragedy, and United won the FA Cup in 1963, their first major trophy after Munich, before winning the league two years later.

In the 1966-67 season, United regained the title and became England’s first European champions 12 months later when Charlton led the team to a 4-1 victory over Benfica.

He retired in 1980 after spells at Preston, Waterford and in Australia with Newcastle KP United, Perth Azzurri and Blacktown City. Charlton also managed Preston from 1973 to 1975.

A statement issued by his family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the news that Sir Bobby passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.”

“His family would like to express their thanks to everyone who contributed to his care and to the many people who loved and supported him. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

His record of 758 United appearances was broken by Ryan Giggs in 2008, and his record goal tally of 249 stood until 2017 when Wayne Rooney surpassed him.

Charlton enjoyed a great relationship with George Best and Denis Law, and the trio were honored with a statue outside Old Trafford in 2008.

He was also part of England’s greatest success: their only World Cup victory in 1966. Charlton scored both goals in England’s 2-1 win over Portugal in the semi-final and helped his country to a 4-2 win over West Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in that final and is now the only surviving member of Alf Ramsey’s World Cup-winning side, led a tribute to his former team-mate.

“Very sad news today. One of the true greats, Sir Bobby Charlton, has passed away,” Hirst wrote on X.

“We will never forget him, we will never forget him, we will never forget him. He is a great teammate and friend who will be sorely missed by the whole country beyond the sport alone.”

Charlton won the Ballon d’Or that year – one of only four English players to receive the honor – and was also part of the World Cup squads of 1958, 1962 and 1970, as well as a Euro 1968 gig. In all, he made 106 international appearances, smashing Rooney’s His record of 49 international goals was set back in 2015.

He was knighted in 1994. Charlton’s brother Jack was also part of England’s World Cup-winning squad.

Former Manchester United and England midfielder David Beckham said: “Today is not just a sad day for Manchester United and England, it is a sad day for football and everything Sir Bobby represents.”

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday, with the players wearing black armbands and observing a minute’s silence before the match.

A book of condolence will be opened to fans at Old Trafford on Sunday, and United manager Erik ten Hag has paid tribute to Charlton.

The Dutchman said: “The whole world is losing a great personality, a legend, a giant.”

“At Manchester United, you always have to win, but I think he set that standard as a Manchester United player, and what he achieved is an example to follow.”

The FA said Charlton will be fully honored at Wembley Stadium when England play Malta on November 17.

England coach Gareth Southgate said: “The football world will be united in grief at the loss of an undisputed legend.”

Reuters contributed to this story.