NFL Week 7 recap: Jaguars-Saints Thursday Night Football fantasy football tips | Fantasy football news, rankings and predictions

• Travis Etienne Jr He scored two goals early in the game: The Jaguars drove the ball down the field on two of their first three drives, both of which resulted in Etienne touchdowns. However, he didn’t do much during the rest of the match.

• Alvin Kamara Remains the king of PPR: Kamara reached double-digit receptions for the second time this season. No other running back has more than eight in a game.

• Calvin Ridley It takes place in one reception: To the dismay of many fantasy managers, the Jaguars’ top outside receiving option was not a factor in this game. But this may not be a sign of things to come.

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

BFF Fantasy football The Recap focuses on player usage and stats, analyzing all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2023.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints

Travis Etienne Jr : 14 carries, 53 yards, 2 touchdowns; 3 receptions, 24 yards reception

Alvin Kamara : 17 carries, 62 yards; 12 receptions, 91 yards

Jamal Williams Back to New Orleans: The returning Saints have spent the past four weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Before the injury, Williams was the clear starter in Weeks 1 and 2 Alvin Kamara He served his suspension. This was the first game Kamara and Williams played together.

The Saints used the two interchangeably. Kamara played a few snaps, then Williams joined in on a play or two.

Williams was used early in Detroit, primarily in short-yardage situations. He was used in clear passing situations more than most other positions in this game.

This means a clear decrease in offensive snaps for Kamara. It didn’t hurt his fantasy production in this game because his target share was ridiculously high. If his target rate declines, his fantasy value will be severely impacted.

Kamara leads all running backs in receptions this season at 35. The closest running back has 26. He accomplished this despite missing the first three weeks of the season.

Third round starter Kinder Miller He was demoted to RB3 on the depth chart. He only played a few snaps but didn’t get any opportunities with the football. He can be cut in shallow leagues.

Calvin Ridley It takes place in one reception: Ridley’s playing time was the same as it has been all season, but he wasn’t a priority in the passing game until late in the fourth quarter.

Maybe this was part of the Jaguars’ game plan Trevor Lawrence Entering the match with a knee injury.

Lawrence’s average depth of target of 5.2 yards through three quarters was the lowest all season, while his average time to throw of 2.32 seconds was below average.

Ridley had the highest average shooting depth ever among active Jaguars players entering a game, at 13.3. He was the closest player Jamal Agnew at 9.7.

Ridley led the team in goals with passes of 2.1 seconds or more, but both Evan Ingram And Christian Kirk He had more goals on passes under 2.0 seconds coming in the week. Ingram had 27, Kirk 18 and Ridley 13.

Part of the problem was that the Jaguars were playing with the lead, while the Saints controlled time of possession, so the Jaguars didn’t pass much.

He conceded one goal within the first 55 minutes. Once the game was tied late in the fourth quarter, Ridley took a handoff on one play and targeted the next two.

Lawrence’s injury likely factored into his lower field goal percentage more than the Saints’ cornerbacks. Marshawn Lattimore He hasn’t shadowed any wide receiver all season, and that continued in this game.

Ridley should be a low-buy candidate. While his play in some games has been disappointing, he should at least rebound from this game now that Lawrence has had some time off.

Miscellaneous notes

Derek Carr It was clear that he was suffering from an injury during the final few minutes of the game, but he continued to play through the injury. This will be something to keep an eye on next week.

Like Jones He missed his fourth game in five weeks with a knee injury. Christian Kirk He continues to take his place in the 12-member squad, while… Jamal Agnew It was the primary variant for 11 individuals.

Agnew left the game to be examined for a concussion, but returned shortly after and continued in his regular role for the rest of the game.

Rookie tight end in the second round Brenton is weird Out cut Luke Farrell For the first time last week, he caught his first career touchdown. This was just a one-week anomaly and not a sign of things to come, as Farrell returned before Strange this week.

The saints were without Joan Johnson (calf) for the fourth match in a row. We’ve seen more Foster Morrow And less Taysom Hill More this week than last, but any fantasy manager who took a risk on Hill was still rewarded thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run.

Evan Ingram And Michael Thomas He entered this game as the only players with more than 30 receptions but no touchdowns. Thomas ended that streak in the fourth quarter, but Engram was still down for a touchdown.

Table notes

• Snaps include plays called due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three statistics for these plays have been removed.

• Goals may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear pass, where the NFL might give the target to the closest receiver, while this data would not.

• Campaigns are only in designed plays. A quarterback scramble will not count toward the game’s total carries.