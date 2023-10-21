Why Andre Iguodala Believes the Warriors Can Still Win Another NBA Title – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

Even after retiring on Friday, Andre Iguodala, the Warriors’ longtime forward and 19-year veteran, is still very confident in his former team.

Iguodala showed up “First Shot” on ESPN Smith and Kristin Williamson on Friday to discuss why he believes Golden State can win the NBA championship this season.

“When you have Steph Curry on your team, you always have a chance,” Iguodala told Smith and Williamson. “You can never count on him. It’s him or LeBron [James]. “You can’t count them until it’s over.”

Iguodala knows best, as the former NBA star won four titles with Curry’s Warriors over eight seasons in the Bay, competing against James in 26 NBA Finals appearances throughout his career.

Iguodala also won the NBA Finals MVP award with the Warriors against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the six-game series, en route to the ring.

Along with the belief that he is the best shooter in NBA history in Curry, Iguodala believes the Warriors’ experienced supporting cast will help them bring another championship banner to Chase Center.

“I suspect [Chris Paul] He’ll be an addition to this team,” Iguodala shared with Smith and Williamson. “Steve Kerr has already spoken out in terms of the leadership he brings to the team. Turnovers have been a problem for the Warriors historically. CP is one of those people who can settle them.

“I’m very excited [Paul] And what he will be able to get out of Jonathan Kuminga. Jonathan Kuminga had perhaps one of the best pre-seasons in the entire NBA. [Andrew] Wiggins is Wiggins. Clay [Thompson] He will enter the contract year. With the Warriors, there was always something brewing.”

Wiggins missed most of last season due to personal reasons, so the Warriors would benefit from having him back for the entire season. Regarding Ball, Thompson and Kuminga, there is plenty of motivation for, respectively, a first ring, a contract extension and a prominent role in the rotation.

Iguodala clearly has good reason to be excited about building Golden State’s roster.

Although he is no longer a Warrior, Iguodala has high expectations for his former teammates. And while his personality, charisma and leadership in the locker room will be missed, his support for Golden State remains steadfast.

Iguodala will always believe in the Warriors as long as Curry is around.

