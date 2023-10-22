Detroit Lions injury update: Mohamed Ibrahim undergoes immediate surgery

Mohamed Ibrahim needed immediate surgery, but Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said: “He will be fine.”

A bad day for the Detroit Lions got worse early in the second half. Mohamed Ibrahim, who only this week joined the practice squad, was given a kickoff midway through the third quarter, but shot a shot high up the middle on the return. He will eventually have to be transferred.

According to coach Dan Campbell, Ibrahim was immediately sent to a local hospital for surgery on a dislocated hip.

“Mo is in hospital and undergoing surgery now,” Campbell said in his post-match press conference. “It looks like he’ll be fine, but he’ll be here all night. It’s hard. I hate it for him.”

It’s a harrowing break for Ibrahim, with the rookie having spent much of his playing career battling injuries. In 2021, he suffered a gruesome Achilles injury in the Minnesota Gophers’ season opener. Then, in training camp this year with the Lions, he suffered an injury that caused him to be moved to IR and he eventually reached an injury settlement with the team.

It’s another tough injury for the Lions fullback. Zonovan Knight will be sidelined this year with a shoulder injury. David Montgomery is expected to miss more time with a rib injury, Jahmir Gibbs just returned after missing a few games with a hamstring injury, and Craig Reynolds played with a hamstring issue on Sunday.

Fortunately, the news was much better for wide receiver Calif Raymond, who left the game late after limping up after a punt return.

“Khalif is fine. He had some cramps at the end, but he will be fine,” Campbell said.

The Lions will have an extra day to prepare for next week, which they will face las vegas raiders On “Monday Night Football” in Detroit.

Read more