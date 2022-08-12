Barcelona activates the fourth lever, bringing in another 100 million euros

Barcelona confirmed on Friday that it has activated the infamous fourth “economic lever” ahead of the start of the new La Liga season this weekend.

The Catalan side sold another 24.5% of Barcelona studios for €100m as widely expected.

Here is the club Official statement:

FC Barcelona has announced the sale of 24.5% of its Barcelona studios to Orpheus Media, managed by Jaume Roures, an audiovisual production company with a long history of producing content, for €100 million. “The agreement complements the agreement signed on July 29 with Socios.com and will help accelerate the growth of the club’s digital strategy, NFT and Web.3. The sale was made pursuant to a statement issued by the General Assembly of FC Barcelona members on October 23 last. “With this investment, the strategic partners of Barça Studios demonstrate confidence in the value of the project and the future of digital content in the world of sports.”

The latest move will help bolster Barcelona’s financial position, but it is not yet clear whether it will be enough to score all new signings.

Barcelona have not yet scored Robert Lewandowski, Jules Conde and Ravenha, in addition to Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto, and they play their first match of the season tomorrow.