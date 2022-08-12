August 12, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Barcelona activates the fourth lever, bringing in another 100 million euros

Barcelona activates the fourth lever, bringing in another 100 million euros

Joy Love August 12, 2022 1 min read

Barcelona confirmed on Friday that it has activated the infamous fourth “economic lever” ahead of the start of the new La Liga season this weekend.

The Catalan side sold another 24.5% of Barcelona studios for €100m as widely expected.

Here is the club Official statement:

FC Barcelona has announced the sale of 24.5% of its Barcelona studios to Orpheus Media, managed by Jaume Roures, an audiovisual production company with a long history of producing content, for €100 million.

“The agreement complements the agreement signed on July 29 with Socios.com and will help accelerate the growth of the club’s digital strategy, NFT and Web.3.

The sale was made pursuant to a statement issued by the General Assembly of FC Barcelona members on October 23 last.

“With this investment, the strategic partners of Barça Studios demonstrate confidence in the value of the project and the future of digital content in the world of sports.”

The latest move will help bolster Barcelona’s financial position, but it is not yet clear whether it will be enough to score all new signings.

Barcelona have not yet scored Robert Lewandowski, Jules Conde and Ravenha, in addition to Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto, and they play their first match of the season tomorrow.

See also  Fans vent their frustration after Manchester United wasted by Watford | Premier League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game result: Drew Smyly powers the Cubs to a 4-2 win over the Reds at Iowa Cornfield

August 12, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game: TV channel, time, live stream, four things to know for Cubs-Reds in Iowa

August 11, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Serena Williams begins her farewell tour as she loses at the Canadian Open

August 11, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Actor says Anne Heck is “not expected to survive”

August 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Betelgeuse had an unprecedented massive eruption

August 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Barcelona activates the fourth lever, bringing in another 100 million euros

August 12, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Google’s Pixel 6a display can run at 90Hz if you want to tweak it

August 12, 2022 Len Houle