David Beckham is the missing World Cup spokesperson

Beckham’s publicist issued a statement Friday to The New York Times, the first response on record after several prior inquiries, denying he was unavailable.

“David has participated in a number of World Cups and other major international tournaments as a player and ambassador, and has always believed that sport has the potential to be a force for good in the world,” the statement read.

The statement continued, “We understand that there are different and robust views on engagement in the Middle East, but we find it positive that discussion on key issues has been catalyzed directly by the first World Cup to be held in the region.” “We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be made.”

But for some Qatari officials, Beckham’s reluctance to participate on their behalf, despite his contract to promote Qatar, the country, and not just the World Cup, has been a source of concern for months. In their view, Beckham was, by not speaking out and avoiding media questioning, wielding his influence in ways that were sometimes counterproductive. Country regulators felt that for all the millions of dollars he was earning, the scrutiny in their country was getting worse.

That discontent only grew earlier this year.

One of Beckham’s former Manchester United teammates, Gary Neville, was traveling to Qatar to make a World Cup documentary for British television, one that would touch on issues such as Qatar’s human rights record. (Neville later signed on to work as a match and studio commentator for the multi-billion dollar sports network beIN Sports.) As part of his visit to Qatar, Neville arranged to interview Beckham separately on his show, The Overlap, which is also a podcast. The organizers believed that this opportunity presented the best platform for Beckham to discuss the controversies and his role with the sympathetic questioner who was also a friend. But Beckham and his team rejected the idea, and when Neville’s interview was broadcast, it was noted that Beckham was unwilling to talk about Qatar again.