Arsenal vs Chelsea live: Premier League result and reaction to the Gunners' riots after White and Havertz's goals

Arsenal expanded its lead in the English Premier League standings by three points over Liverpool after crushing Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.
Mikel Arteta's men dominated from the start but were unable to take full advantage of a controlled first 45 minutes of play despite Leandro Trossard's fourth-minute lead. He was fed the ball by Declan Rice and then smoked the ball home at the near post.
After the break, Arsenal increased the heat of the match, as Ben White shot a deflected shot from Rice, then Kai Havertz shot a wonderful shot over the goalkeeper to put Arsenal in front. Havertz then added the fourth goal with a shot straight into the bottom corner before White curled in a wonderful pass from Martin Odegaard into the top corner.
For Chelsea, it was a night to forget, but Arsenal benefited from playing first this week, and now Liverpool and Manchester City must respond if they hope to avoid dropping points in the title race.
Relive updates from Arsenal vs Chelsea in tonight's live blog below and get the latest match odds and tips, here
Full time! Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea
Minute 90+7: The final whistle blows. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are three points clear at the top of the table. This was the kind of performance that wins league titles.
They will still need some help but Arsenal are right in the mix to win the Premier League.
Mike JonesApril 23, 2024 at 21:56
Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea
Minute 90 + 3: Arsenal is doing everything in its power to keep a clean sheet, but Chelsea do not really threaten the goal despite their control of the ball.
It looks like both teams are getting close to the end.
Mike JonesApril 23, 2024 at 21:50
Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea
90 minutes: There are seven minutes of extra time to play! Chelsea will not be happy about this.
Mike JonesApril 23, 2024 at 21:47
Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea
85th minute: Chelsea are having a good spell on the ball, perhaps because Arsenal would like some defending for a change. A cross reaches into the penalty area from the right side, but it reaches directly into the hand of David Raya.
Mike JonesApril 23, 2024 at 21:42
Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea
Minute 82: Pochettino brings on Thiago Silva for Alfie Gilchrist, and Cesar Casadei for Noni Madueke.
Mike JonesApril 23, 2024 at 21:41
Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea
Minute 79: Chelsea switched to a five-line defense 10 minutes before the end of the match. Mauricio Pochettino is trying to limit the damage now.
Every time Chelsea looks like they're taking a step forward, they're taking a step back.
Mike JonesApril 23, 2024 at 21:36
Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea
Minute 76: Chelsea just want to get out of this stadium. Arsenal beat the team in the second half with four more goals. This is the type of performance they have put in all year.
Can the Gunners continue like this and perhaps win the league?
Mike JonesApril 23, 2024 at 21:33
Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea
73 min: Time to make some changes. Mikel Arteta will field Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Jorginho, and Oleksandr Zinchenko to replace Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Thomas Partey.
Mike JonesApril 23, 2024 at 21:29
Goal! Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea (white. 70')⚽️
Bukayo Saka sends the ball from the right side to reach Martin Odegaard. He lofted the ball over the top as Ben White swept into the penalty area.
He shoots the ball directly over the goal and misses it. Instead the ball flies into the far top corner!
Mike JonesApril 23, 2024 at 21:28
Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea
68 min: Raheem Sterling, who has just entered for Chelsea, takes a free kick and sends it straight into the hands of David Raya.
Mike JonesApril 23, 2024 at 21:26
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
Ten Hag brands react to Manchester United's FA Cup semi win 'a disgrace'
Source – Lakers' Jared Vanderbilt targets a Game 3 comeback
3 takeaways for the Twins: Louie Farland's spot is in jeopardy, Brooks Lee's bad back, and the Corea/Lewis update