Arsenal vs Chelsea live: Premier League result and reaction to the Gunners' riots after White and Havertz's goals

'We'll give it a real try' – Arteta on title fight ahead of Chelsea on Tuesday

Arsenal expanded its lead in the English Premier League standings by three points over Liverpool after crushing Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's men dominated from the start but were unable to take full advantage of a controlled first 45 minutes of play despite Leandro Trossard's fourth-minute lead. He was fed the ball by Declan Rice and then smoked the ball home at the near post.

After the break, Arsenal increased the heat of the match, as Ben White shot a deflected shot from Rice, then Kai Havertz shot a wonderful shot over the goalkeeper to put Arsenal in front. Havertz then added the fourth goal with a shot straight into the bottom corner before White curled in a wonderful pass from Martin Odegaard into the top corner.

For Chelsea, it was a night to forget, but Arsenal benefited from playing first this week, and now Liverpool and Manchester City must respond if they hope to avoid dropping points in the title race.

