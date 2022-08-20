August 20, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

UTRECHT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 19 Sam Oomen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma sprints during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 1 a 233km team time trial in Utrecht LaVuelta22 WorldTour on August 19 2022 in Utrecht Netherlands Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lefere: Jumbo-Visma comes from another planet

Joy Love August 20, 2022 2 min read

Description of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Prime Patrick Lefevere jumbo visma as coming from “another planet” after winning the inaugural team time trial in Vuelta a España.

The Belgian coach saw his team achieve another success in 2022, but they were overshadowed by the Dutch team and the others, who topped the UCI rankings with 38 victories, one of which was the Tour de France and many of which were team wins 1-2.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

LA Galaxy vs. Sounders, full-time: Late penalty kick leaves it intact

August 20, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

White Sox Sign Elvis Andrews

August 19, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

Manchester United is not for sale, but there may be a piece of it

August 19, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Andrew Tate – Social Media Influencer, Former Reality TV Star

August 20, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists say the extinct super predator megalodon was big enough to eat orcas

August 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Lefere: Jumbo-Visma comes from another planet

August 20, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

A developer has been banned from his game’s Steam forum for setting other users on fire

August 20, 2022 Len Houle