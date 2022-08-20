LA Galaxy vs. Sounders, full-time: Late penalty kick leaves it intact

full timeThe Sounders came back from 2-0 down to eventually lead 3-2 but were undone by an injury-time penalty awarded by the VAR. The point was good enough to move the Sounders to seventh place in the Western Conference, at least temporarily.

GALAXY 3, 3 votes: The VAR referee awarded a penalty in stoppage time after a header hit Xavier Arriaga’s arm and Dejan Goveljic sent the goal.

GALAXY 2, 3 votes: Jordan Morris completed the Sounders’ comeback from 2-0 down, putting in a rebound from the headers of Ymar Gomez and Andrade.

GALAXY 2, 2 votes: Just a few moments after the Sounders netted twice in one sequence, Sounders found the equalizer from Raul Ruediaz’s header from Nicolas Lodeiro’s cross.

GALAXY 2, VOICES 1: Clean Rowe put in a superb feed from Raul Ruídias in the 53rd minute to cut the difference in half.

GALAXY 2, 0 votes: Victor Vazquez grabbed Stefan Fry off his line, scoring a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 42nd minute after a spell in which the Sounders were reasonably in control.

GALAXY 1, votes 0: Chicharito Hernandez got Galaxy on the board in the 10th minute, getting a pass into the penalty area and smashing it easily past Stefan Frei. It’s the seventh time in 10 games that the Sounders have conceded the first goal.

LINEUPS: The Sounders are back in their three-back formation for the first time since July 13, but will post 3-5-2 for the first time this year. This step was somewhat necessary by anyone Christian Roldan injuredwho was actually replaced in the lineup by Kelyn Rowe.

There are nine games left in the 2022 regular season. Seattle Sounders Sitting tenth in the Western Conference, but only one point from the cut-off point and can jump all the way to sixth place by winning over Los Angeles Galaxy tonight. This has been a vaguely familiar story for several weeks and will likely remain one over the next few weeks.

This Galaxy game has some added significance as it is one of the teams the Sounders will be fighting for these final places. Like The Sounders, the Galaxy have been struggling in recent weeks (although they scored a resounding win over Whitecaps). Galaxy is 2-5-0 on its last seven and 3-6-1 on its past 10. That’s an extra point over the last 10 of its Sounders counterpart.

Galaxy’s biggest problem was the defensive side, conceding 19 goals during this 10-game period. He’s also conceded at least two goals in half of those matches and at least three out of four of them.

Their struggle was a mirror image of the Sounders, who only allowed up to three goals at once during this 10-game run, but were limited to just nine.

The Sounders have gone nine unbeaten games against the Galaxy (5-0-3) dating back to 2018 and including a 3-2 win earlier this year. The Sounders have gone 2-0-3 on the road during this stretch.

This overlaps almost perfectly with Raul Ruídias’ time with the Sounders, which included eight goals in eight games in his career against the Galaxy.

Galaxy will go out 5-2 at White Cups on Saturday. The first half included four goals since 2016.

Galaxy’s substitutes have scored 24 goals this year (10 goals, 14 assists), with Dejan Jovelic in the lead (6 goals, 3 assists).

galaxy

Off the field: Jorge Vilavana (injured list at the end of the season), Jonathan Perez (knee), Derek Williams (personal reasons)

sounding

Off the field: Joao Paulo (R ACL Tear); Andrew Thomas (lumbar stress fracture); Obed Vargas (lumbar stress fracture)

Referee: Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees: Jeffrey Grayson, Cameron Blanchard; Fourth official: Brandon Stevens. Video Assistant Technology: Jose Carlos Rivero. VAR Assistant: Jeff Musick

Match start/date time: Friday, 7:08 PM

place: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California.

Online Streaming: ESPN + (outside the market), Fubo TV

National English TV: ESPN (John Champion and Taylor Twillman)

local radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keeler)

ifcAl Spanish radio: El Rey 1360 a.m. (Rodriguez, Makeda, Tapia)

Spanish National TV: ESPN Deportes

