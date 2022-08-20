Robert Saleh is reluctant to play the New York Jets’ starters in their pre-season game

FLOREHAM PARK, NJ – New York Jets coach Robert Saleh can’t make up his mind on whether to play his first game Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m torn on it,” Saleh said on Saturday after the second joint exercise with the Falcons. “I get up one day and say, ‘Okay, they’ll play. “The next day I wake up and they won’t play.”

It’s a multi-level decision for Saleh. The Freshmen have played only two series in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, and usually do not play in the final. If they sat against the Hawks, it would be like three straight weeks of farewell before the September 11 season opener.



On the other hand, there is the injury factor. The planes have already suffered serious injuries in the right intervention maki picton (end of season knee surgery) and middle back Zach Wilson (Arthroscopic knee surgery). Wilson, who was injured facing the Eagles, is expected to miss about a month, making that likely Joe Flacco He will face crows in the first week.

Flacco, 37, hasn’t seen any action against the Eagles, so he won’t have reps for the game ahead of the opener – a risky proposition for the midfielder who hasn’t seen much action in recent years.

He doesn’t need it, said Saleh, but I feel everyone can use it as a reminder of how to prepare and make sure every match is just a regular game.

Saleh said they had two productive days of action against the Hawks, reducing the need to see his beginnings in the game. The planes were in a similar situation last year, and those memories aren’t fun.

They lost the defensive end Carl Lawson To injury Achilles at the end of the season in a joint training against the Green Bay Packers, then made their starts in the subsequent game. One of them, the linebacker Jared DavisHe sustained a major ankle injury and was out of action for two months.

“It was like bloodshed,” Saleh said, recalling the trip to Green Bay.

The Jets have been crushed by injuries during the season as well, which may explain Saleh’s cautious approach. In Philadelphia, he decided at the last minute to rest the veterans, most notably Lawson, the quarterback CJ Moseley and processing George Fant.

One potential problem area is the offensive line. As a result of Becton’s injury and Duane Brown’s late arrival, the top five have yet to train together. Signed on August 15, Brown, 36, spent the entire week with the conditioning crew, working his way up to football. He won’t play on Monday night, which means the offensive line may not be together in the game’s setup until the opening game.

safety Jordan Whitehead He said the joint practices were “like pre-season,” but acknowledged that the actual game’s representatives are also important.

“When you get into the game, it speeds up, so you definitely need some reps to get ready for the season,” he said. Another factor in favor: Monday night football.

“There is tremendous value in this game,” he said. “This is different because it’s Monday night football.” We are a young team and that is what many players dream of.”

Saleh said the Monday night soccer phase creates an “aggravating environment” that he believes helps prepare players for the rigors of the regular season.