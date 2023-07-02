The Official Grid – Who starts where Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix takes place

Friday’s qualifying session in Spielberg saw Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc narrowly lose pole to Max Verstappen, whose Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had another tough session, failing to advance into Q3.

That means we have a front row for Red Bull-Ferrari and a second row for Ferrari and McLaren, with Carlos Sainz third, ahead of former teammate Lando Norris, who has used his updated papaya-orange car to great effect around the Red Bull circuit.

Lewis Hamilton is the leading Mercedes driver in fifth, ahead of the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, while impressive performances from Nico Hulkenberg and Alex Albon mean Haas and Williams also start in the top 10, separated by mountains of Pierre Gasly.

At the other end of the standings, Kevin Magnussen in Haas and Nyck de Vries in AlphaTauri will start from the pit lane after both teams made changes to their cars during Parc Ferme conditions.

For Magnussen this necessitated changes to the suspension setup, while De Vries also took on new power unit elements and a revised rear spoiler.