Donte Whitner thinks 49ers loss to Ravens is a 'blessing in disguise' – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

The 49ers' 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium was a Christmas meltdown.

But a reality check might be just what San Francisco needs to iron out its wrinkles before the NFC playoffs.

In the latest edition of “Hitner's Hot Take,” NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner explained how the 49ers' embarrassing loss to the Ravens will pay dividends for San Francisco in the long run.

“The 49ers losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night is a blessing in disguise,” Whitner said. “[The loss] The 49ers' defense gave Lamar Jackson a chance to see Lamar Jackson up close. And see what kind of speed that [Jackson] plays with, [the loss] It also gives Steve Wilks the opportunity to go back and analyze the film and formulate a game plan for retention [Jackson] In the pocket and individual players confront him in the open field.”

The 49ers and Ravens last met during the 2019 NFL season, when San Francisco lost 20-17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The 49ers' poor Week 16 result was the team's second time facing Jackson, which certainly gave San Francisco a reminder of what the two-time NFL MVP is capable of.

Whitner also believes the 49ers' loss to the Ravens will play a role in a potential Super Bowl matchup between the two teams.

“This first look at the Baltimore Ravens also gave Kyle Shanahan a chance to check out Baltimore's defense and see – if they meet later – who they will attack,” Whitner stressed. “Will it be Kyle Hamilton, the big nickel, 6-foot-4, 200 pounds with versatility?

“For the 49ers secondary, [the loss] Giving them a chance to see — if they see the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl — how long they'll have to cover receivers and stick with them on the back end. We call that “plaster.” “

A certain 49ers star also got a much-needed first look at what the 12-3 Ravens have to offer, and will hopefully learn from the poor performance, Whitner added.

“The game also gave Brock Purdy a chance to get turnovers out of his system,” Whitner shared. “It was the first time all season we saw Brock Purdy flustered in the pocket. That turned into four interceptions on the day. Two were his fault and two were tipped.”

Purdy finished 18-for-32 with 255 yards, four interceptions and an 8.0 quarterback rating before leaving the game with a stingray.

Overall, Whitner remains optimistic about San Francisco, believing its loss to Baltimore will pay dividends for the 49ers to come into the win-or-go-home playoffs.

“The biggest thing the loss gave, in my opinion, is that the individual players on the 49ers on offense and defense have the opportunity to see the physicality that the Baltimore Ravens bring to the table every game,” Whitner explained. “If you're going to win a championship, you've got to bully the bully, and the 49ers will be ready the next time they face the Baltimore Ravens.”

In the standings, the 49ers and Ravens remain the top two teams. No one would be surprised if the two teams meet at Allegiant Stadium in the Super Bowl in February.

