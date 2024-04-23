Ten Hag brands react to Manchester United's FA Cup semi win 'a disgrace'

Manchester, England – Erik Ten Hag described the negative reaction to Manchester United reaching the FA Cup final for the second time in a row as a “disgrace.”

United needed a penalty shootout to beat Coventry City on Sunday despite at one stage leading the Championship side 3-0.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US)

Ultimately, Ten Hag's side did enough to earn a place in the final, where they will face Manchester City, and the Dutch coach said he could not understand the ramifications of the performance.

“No, not at all,” Ten Hag said in a press conference when asked if he could understand the extremely negative reaction to the display against Coventry.

“One of the questions was: Is this embarrassing?” No, the reaction is from you [the media] It was embarrassing.

“The best football is about results. We reached the final and we deserved it, not only in this match but also in the other matches. We lost control for 20 minutes, and we had bad luck as well. We were very lucky in the end.” it is clear.

“We've reached the final, it's a huge achievement. Two times in two years is fantastic. For me as a coach, I've reached four cup finals in four years. The comments are a disgrace.”

Erik Ten Hag faced more criticism after Manchester United squandered a three-goal lead against Coventry. Mi News/Noor Photo via Getty Images

Ten Hag also defended AnthonyTeam celebrations after United's victory on penalties

The Brazilian winger, who came on as a substitute in the second half, was seen keeping his ear to the Coventry players after Rasmus Hoglund About the decisive kick.

However, Ten Hag said Anthony was provoked into his reaction and pointed it out Harry Maguirewho immediately consoled the Coventry players after the final whistle, as evidence that his team continued to respect its opponents.

“[Antony] “I was provoked,” said Ten Hag. “That's why this was a reaction to that. You didn't see the provocation, just the reaction. But he shouldn't have done that.”

“I saw Harry Maguire straight after that and others. We have to appreciate Coventry's performance and the comeback but we controlled the game for 70 minutes.”

It was announced on Tuesday that the FA Cup Final will kick off at the traditional time of 3pm GMT on May 25. This is the second year in a row that the final will start at that time, with the FA opting for an earlier evening slot. In the last years.

Meanwhile, United have further injury problems ahead of their Premier League clash with Sheffield United.

Ten Hag was forced to use Casemiro As a centre-back against Coventry but it could also be without him Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashfordmaguire, Scott McTominay And Bruno Fernandes At Old Trafford on Wednesday.

“We had a problem with Jarnacho, that's why we replaced him during the match [against Coventry] “But I think he'll be fine,” Ten Hag said.

“Scott McTominay, we have to evaluate it. It's really questionable. Marcus Rashford is also questionable and there was also an issue with Bruno Fernandes with his hand, but I think he can do it. We have some doubts going into the game.”

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.