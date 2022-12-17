49ers Report Card: Offense and Defense Ranking in NFC West Wins

SEATTLE – Brock Purdy certainly didn’t do it all alone.

But the rookie quarterback did enough — more than enough, in fact — to enable the 49ers to Traveling home from a 21-13 victory Over the Seattle Seahawks NFC West Champions.

Purdy, who has been battling issues with his obliques and ribs, didn’t throw a pass this week until he threw the ball slightly Thursday during a roundup of a hotel ballroom.

Purdy was in for an upset, sure, but he and his teammates handed the Seahawks an agonizing loss that seriously damaged their postseason hopes.

Here’s a look at the 49ers report card from the Week 15 game:

Rush offense

The 49ers rode Christian McCaffrey in the first half as he had 13 rushing attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown. He touched the ball in two-thirds of the team’s matches in the first half.

Then, when the 49ers needed big yards to keep the ball away from the Seahawks, they turned to two starters. Purdy caught a huge third-and-one with a pass and reached the ball forward as he slid to stay inside the field.

Then, Jordan Mason came with runs of 6, 2, and 55 yards to finish it off.

The 49ers finished with 170 yards rushing on 34 carries for a 5.0 yard average. McCaffrey finished with 108 yards on 26 attempts.

Grade: B-plus

pass offense

Quarterback Brock Purdy continued to do what was required of him, continuing to lead the 49ers offense. Purdy had touchdown passes of 28 and 54 yards to tight end George Kittle. The second touchdown came on a play in which Kettle was Birdie’s fourth read.

Purdy’s worst throw did no harm, as Seattle free safety Quandre Diggs dropped a potential interception in the second quarter.

Purdy finished with 17 completions in 26 attempts for 217 yards with two touchdown passes, no interceptions and a passer rating of 117.0.

Kittle finished with four receptions for 93 yards.

Grade: a

rush defense

The 49ers looked poised to make the Seahawks one-dimensional early in the game with their tough running defense. But Seattle is starting to get some yardage against the 49ers, though not enough to make any kind of difference.

The Seahawks averaged 5.0 yards a carry but only had 70 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

Linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw had eight tackles each on the 49ers defense.

Grade: B-plus

pass defense

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was under constant pressure, which made it difficult for him to call in any plays on the field. Greenlaw came up with a big play when he forced a Travis Homer to touchdown the ball after a short pass. Charvarius Ward returned it 40 yards to set up a short 49ers touchdown drive.

Smith had a solid game, completing 31 of 44 attempts for 238 yards and 1 touchdown. The 49ers got their hands on the ball several times, but Greenlaw and Hufanga had potential interceptions get away with them.

Referee Alex Kemp ruled Diodore Lenoir a six-pointer in the third quarter that was ruled out by a Nick Bossa penalty for a passerby threat when he landed on Smith with a full body weight.

Bossa scored a sackand tied a career high of 15.5.

Grade: A- minus

special teams

Returning man Ray-Ray McCloud was a contributor to the field game, including a 39-yard kickoff return.

Punter Mitch Wichnowski had a net average of 38.8 on six kicks while kicker Robbie Gould missed a 43-yard field goal right in the fourth quarter.

Grade: B- minus

training

Coach Kyle Shanahan has been opening things up in the middle of the field to take advantage of some of the Seahawks’ shortcomings in pass coverage. Defense coordinator DeMeco Ryans mixed it up with pressure, including throwing Hufanga out for three goals on Seattle’s third possession.

The 49ers never missed a win after an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo forced Purdy to step in. Purdy deserves the most credit, but it also shows how well the coaching staff has prepared him.

Grade: a

Inclusive

The 49ers seemed to be in control from the start. It may have been a little closer than it should have been, but wins in Seattle haven’t come easy for this organization.

The Seahawks held out, and when the 49ers needed a game-ending punt to shut the door, that’s exactly what they did.

Grade: A-

