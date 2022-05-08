Season 3 TNG Reunion Is Not A Walk In Memory – TrekMovie.com

The third season of Star Trek: Picard return the main cast Star Trek: The Next Generation What promises to be a “appropriate farewell”. Not much is known about the upcoming season, but now co-star Sir Patrick Stewart is talking more about bringing back TNG’s co-stars for the final season.

Stewart took convincingly to bring back Team TNG

Paramount+ revealed last month that LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner will join Stewart for Season 3 of the show. Star Trek: Picard. And last week we learned That most of the original actors Piccard is out The series is before the third season. And Gates McFadden revealed this It was at least six episodes. So it became clear that Team TNG would be the biggest focus for Season 3. Talking to diverseStewart hasn’t confirmed exactly how many episodes each of TNG’s co-stars will star in, but he did reveal how they will be rolled out over the course of the season:

That’s a question I can’t answer… but each of my notable fellow “Next Generations” will be in Season 3 at different times.

Before agreeing to return to Star Trek: PicardSir Patrick Stewart told executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman that he wasn’t interested in going back and recreating next generation. And in his interview with Variety, Stewart explained that it took convincingly to get him signed on to bring the TNG team back for the final season:

It was something I had doubts about at first. It seems to me that he would pay a lot of attention to fans’ appreciation of what “the next generation” meant to them. I know how intense social reconnection is. But when we talked about it, when I talked to Akiva [Goldsman] On this topic and my fellow producers and other writers, I could see that it could be done without turning back the clock. There was no reason to walk down memory lane in every scene. never. And the great thing the writers did in Season 3 was that they brought on the “Next Generation” cast. But that’s as much as I’m allowed to say.

Talking to The Hollywood ReporterStewart had to say what it was like to be reunited with his TNG co-stars:

We have been associated with each other for years and years in different ways and for different reasons. I adore them and love them all deeply. What they brought into my life in 1987 was rich and complex. They are all as committed as any group of actors I’ve ever worked with. And yes, we had a lot of fun, and we joked. But still, we were a serious group of actors, and I was so proud of the work we did.

Saying goodbye in season two

In his interview with TNR, Stewart spoke about the feelings of saying goodbye to some of the actors as they wrapped up season two:

I watched the episode for the first time this morning, and I was deeply moved by those scenes with John D. Lance and the content of those scenes because he was making himself a vulnerable character. John can bring complexity down to the simplest line. I mean to compliment. I am envious. All his attitude and the things he was saying and his kindness and sensitivity, suffocated me. Then when we got to the moment when [Borg Queen] Alison Bell took off her mask. We caught this strange angle, rather low in her face, and looked into her eyes. I’m afraid I’m starting to cry, it was very touching. Because, of course, he meant I was saying goodbye to John and Alison, who are both great actors.

Executive Producer Terry Matalas shared a behind-the-scenes video of De Lance’s final scene with Stewart with De Lancey thanking (and hugging) Stewart and thanking the crew.

Monday chatting with Jerry and Michelle

In addition to Stewart, the only members of Season 2 who have been confirmed to return in Season 3 are Michelle Heard (Ravi) and Jerry Ryan (Seven). Both will be holding a live event on Twitter Spaces on Monday.

No word yet when the third season of Star Trek: Picard will debut.

