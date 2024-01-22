January 22, 2024

Josh Radnor: The How I Met Your Mother star is married

Roxanne Bacchus January 22, 2024 2 min read

Roy Rocklin/Getty Images

Josh Radnor at the 2018 premiere of “Rise” in New York City.



CNN

“How I Met Your Mother” actor. Josh Radnor He has met his match.

Radnor married clinical psychologist Jennifer Jacobs earlier this month in an outdoor wedding, much to the dismay of their chilly guests.

“I got married! Two weeks ago. In a light snowstorm*. It was an amazing weekend filled with snowy bliss,” Radnor books on his Instagram page on Sunday, showing off photos from their big day.

The actor and Jacobs married in front of 164 guests at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York, according to the British Daily Mail. The New York Times.

The couple met in a meditation ceremony in 2022, during a anesthetic The trip, according to the article. Radnor proposed during a trip to Joshua Tree National Park.

Their snow-covered wedding night was “cold and unnerving, but also cosmic and divine,” Radnor told the newspaper.

Part of what may have increased this concern is that the weather conditions were so extreme that all wedding guests and vendors were forced to spend the night at the venue due to unsafe driving conditions.

However, Radnor calls himself a lucky man.

“I cannot believe how fortunate I am to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Radnor wrote in his post on Sunday.

Overall, the event feels like… a journey.

