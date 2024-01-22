Sarah Ferguson's 'shock' when diagnosed with skin cancer

By Sean Coughlan, Royal Correspondent, and Vicky Wong

The Duchess of York has spoken of her “shock” after being diagnosed with malignant skin cancer, but said she is in “good spirits”.

She said in a post on Instagram that she was “grateful for the many messages of love and support she received.”

A melanoma was discovered after a precancerous mole was removed during breast cancer treatment.

Duchess Sarah Ferguson had several moles removed and analyzed during reconstructive surgery.

The Duchess is the third royal to announce a medical procedure this week.

“I took some time for myself as I was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, which is a form of skin cancer,” she said on Instagram on Monday.

It was her second cancer diagnosis in a year after being diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer and undergoing a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

“It is normal for another cancer diagnosis to come as a shock, but I am in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”

Her spokesman said on Sunday: “Her dermatologist requested that several moles be removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following a double mastectomy, and one of these moles was determined to be cancerous.”

He added that it is subject to further investigations to ensure it is detected in the early stages.

According to sources close to the Duchess, she has returned to the UK after initially recovering in Austria.

A second cancer diagnosis in the space of six months is clearly a huge challenge to deal with, sources say, but she is a resilient person and has the care and support of her family.

The Duchess has shown a remarkable ability to bounce back from adversity.

Last year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, following a routine mammogram.

The Duchess has been very public about her treatment, urging other women to get tested and using her podcast to raise awareness about breast cancer, wanting to send a positive message to save others.

She had a single mastectomy at King Edward VII Hospital in London, a private clinic used by senior members of the royal family.

In the autumn, in the latest renewal of her career, she made a guest appearance as a presenter on ITV's This Morning, a career that has also made her a successful author.

The 64-year-old actress was married to the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, for 10 years before they separated in 1996.

They continued to share a home at Royal Lodge – a property owned by the Crown Estate in Windsor Great Park.

They have two daughters — Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33 — and three grandchildren.

Kensington Palace said the procedure was successful, but the princess is not expected to resume her royal duties for several months, and will remain in hospital for up to two weeks.

The palace did not reveal further details about Catherine's condition, but said it was not related to cancer.

Shortly after this announcement, Buckingham Palace said that the king would receive treatment for a benign prostate condition and would visit an undisclosed hospital in the coming days.

It is believed the King wanted to share his diagnosis with the public to encourage other men to do so You may experience symptoms To be examined.

What is skin cancer?

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other parts of the body. The main cause is ultraviolet rays, which come from the sun or sunbeds.

Factors such as age, pale skin, a large number of moles, and a family history of skin cancer can increase an individual's chances of developing melanoma.

Signs to look for include a new mole, a change in an existing mole, larger moles, and even moles that are either an uneven shape or a mixture of colors.

The NHS says people who notice new moles, changes to existing moles, or moles that are painful, itchy or bleeding are encouraged to contact their GP.