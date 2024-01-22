Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Bollywood News

In one of the viral videos, Ranbir and Alia were seen waiting patiently in a queue to see Ram Lalla. In the middle of the crowd, Ranbir protected Alia, moving through the crowd. Alia seemed a little nervous due to the pushing and the large gathering of people.
The couple was seen heading towards the airport entrance after the event ended. Ranbir and Alia bid farewell to the media stationed outside the airport.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif head to Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir opening
Before entering the high-security venue, celebrities were asked to present their invitations. A video documenting this moment with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Katrina KaifOthers show a white sheet of paper to security staff before entering Ram Mandir Introductions. Netizens praised the security measures and praised the celebrities for following the protocols.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Vivek Oberoi, Madhuri Dixitjackie shroff katrina kaif,
Vicky KaushalRajkumar Hirani, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, and Kangana Ranaut, among others, attended this important event. South Indian stars Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and Dhanush were also spotted in Ayodhya.
On Sunday, Anupam Kher flew to Ayodhya and shared on his Instagram account, “I arrived in Ayodhya with all Ram's fans. There was an atmosphere of great devotion in the plane. We are blessed. Our country is blessed! Jai Shri Ram.”
