Michelin guide just added 37 restaurants in California To the list of “new discoveries”, including seven companies in the Gulf region.

local selection Restaurants San Francisco winners include Itria, Ken, Osito, and Yuji. The Michelin Guide also recognized the famous Auckland restaurant, Bird & Buffalo and Hi Felicia. Cyrus in Geyserville is also listed.

“I’m speechless,” Iman, chef and owner of Hi Felicia, told SFGATE. “I am so grateful to my team, past and present, and I know that without them, this wouldn’t be possible. I am forever grateful for this recognition.”







Hello Felicia opened Its brick-and-mortar location earlier this year after Iman’s first run Hello Felicia Supper Club From her apartment in Auckland with great success. The Michelin Guide gave the Auckland restaurant a nod for its unconventional approach to fine dining and its ability to create a space with “extremely careless” diners.

Daniel Evers, Executive Chef Owner of Itria, was delighted to learn that the Michelin Guide had recognized his Italian restaurant. He shared that the honor was even more special to him considering that Itria debuted in San Francisco last May, at a time when many restaurants were precarious amid the pandemic.

Lance Yamamoto / SFGATE خاص

“It’s great to see all the hard work our employees have put in to be recognized by the Michelin Guide,” Evers told SFGATE by email. “It has certainly been a challenging path since we opened, through COVID and now the current economic uncertainty, but we always strive to provide great food and a great experience for guests. It is a reminder to keep doing what we do and move forward.”

Chef Chi Hang Ngai, Chef Owner of Ken Restaurant, told SFGATE that he feels proud and continues to achieve the win. Kane started as a popup before him at the end It opened its storefront last May, which happens to be Chef Ngai’s first restaurant project. Note the Michelin guide Ken’s “intimate omakase counter,” a charming space with only six seats.

The new additions released on Wednesday come months after the addition of the Michelin Guide 17 restaurants in the Gulf region to her California guide in June. Next month, the tire company will announce Michelin-starred winners, as well as Bib Gourmand winners, which may include some Bay Area restaurants included in their California New Discoveries section.

For a full list of California restaurants mentioned in the New Discoveries section, visit The Michelin Guide website is here.





