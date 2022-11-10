7 restaurants in the Bay Area have been added to the Michelin Guide

Michelin guide just added 37 restaurants in California To the list of “new discoveries”, including seven companies in the Gulf region.
local selection Restaurants San Francisco winners include Itria, Ken, Osito, and Yuji. The Michelin Guide also recognized the famous Auckland restaurant, Bird & Buffalo and Hi Felicia. Cyrus in Geyserville is also listed.
