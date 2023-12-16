Mayim Bialik is out in danger – The Hollywood Reporter

Mayim Bialik

Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions Inc

Mayim Bialik will no longer participate Danger.

the The Big Bang Theory a graduate to publish on her verified social media account on Friday Danger Sony Pictures Television producers informed her that she would “no longer host the syndicated edition of Danger“.

Both Bialik — and co-host Ken Jennings — were nominated for Daytime Emmys for their alternating roles on the platform left vacant by the death of beloved Alex Trebek. Sony tapped Bialik and Jennings to split hosting duties for the long-running syndicated game show last year, capping a months-long period in which the series underwent a messy transition that saw former showrunner Mike Richards hand pick himself for the host role after a series of guest judges. He was released a week later after several exits Hollywood Reporterreported previous discrimination lawsuits in which he was involved during his tenure as executive producer on The price is correct. Other reports included crude and offensive jokes he made during a short-lived podcast he hosted from 2013 to 2014. Richards shot a movie in one day — the equivalent of a week Danger! episodes – before stepping down as host. Sony fired him as showrunner soon after.

Michael Davis took over as showrunner last year when Sony announced that Jennings and Bialik would share hosting duties. It is not clear whether Bialik, who has previously hosted prime-time specials, Celebrity danger and college tournaments, will still participate as host for any franchise.

Representatives for Sony TV producers did not immediately respond THRRequest for comment. This story will be updated when and if they do.