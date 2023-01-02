Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after snow plow accident at Reno – Deadline

Updated with police statement: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno confirmed what Deadline told you Sunday night: Jeremy Renner He is in a “critical but stable condition with injuries sustained after he was involved in a weather-related accident while shoveling snow earlier today,” the spokesperson told Deadline on Sunday.

Renner, a two-time Academy Award nominee, is the star of the Paramount series The Returned Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel’s hook Series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America movies.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christine Vitti told Deadline that police “responded to a traumatic injury at the Mount Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada” at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police did not provide additional details about the incident, other than “Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange medical transportation for Mr. Jeremy Renner via a care trip to a local hospital. Mr. Renner was the only party involved in the incident.”

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Incident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the accident,” Vitti said.

Renner’s spokesperson said his family is with him and that he is “receiving excellent care.” We’ll tell you more when we hear it.

According to the Reno Gazette JournalAnd the Renner has a house in the areaNearby is Rose Ski Tahoe Mountain, about 25 miles from Reno. The area experienced a winter storm on New Year’s Eve that resulted in the loss of 35,000 homes in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey, and Lyon counties in northern Nevada. The authority as of this morning, depending on paper.

Renner received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2010 Pain lockerand won an Oscar for Supporting Actor the next year City.

Mayor of Kingstown Its second season premieres January 15th on Paramount+. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Paramount Network for Par+.

Renner previously starred in the 2017 drama Sheridan Wind River.

Anthony D’Alessandro contributed to this report.